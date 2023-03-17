Brandon Nimmo leaves Mets' spring training game vs. Marlins after awkward slide into second base

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets really didn’t need this.

Two nights after Edwin Diaz was likely lost for the season with a knee injury, Brandon Nimmo left Friday’s spring training game at Clover Park after injuring his right ankle on an awkward slide at second base.

The Mets called the injury “right ankle soreness” and said Nimmo would get an MRI on Saturday.

Nimmo, who was playing in his fourth spring training game after signing an eight-year, $162-million contract to remain with the team, had his cleat catch in the dirt as he attempted a feet-first slide on a potential double-play ball in the fourth inning.

Nimmo stayed down with his helmeted head on the ground and grabbed his right leg. He eventually limped off with some help from manager Buck Showalter on one side and the Mets’ trainer on the other.

Brandon Nimmo limps off the field after an awkward slide into second base: pic.twitter.com/2tiyghvC1o — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2023

Unlike Diaz, who was injured during a post-game celebration at the World Baseball Classic and could not put any weight on his right leg, Nimmo was able to put some weight on his as he pushed Showalter’s hand away and walked off into the Mets’ dugout.

Diaz underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Nimmo, who played in a career-high 151 games in 2022, decided to start spring training slowly in a bid to be healthy the entire season and remain healthy for the length of his contract.

Nimmo, who turns 30 on March 27, didn’t play in a spring training game until last Sunday. He also declined to play for Team Italy in the WBC (he played for Italy in 2017) because he felt his first duty was to the Mets.

Adding insult to injury, the play Nimmo was injured on didn’t count. He would have remained at second base as Miami catcher Jacob Stallings was called for interference, thus nullifying the double play and putting batter Danny Mendick at first base.

Tim Locastro replaced Nimmo. The former Yankee would be a candidate to start in centerfield if Nimmo is unable to play in the season opener in Miami. Mark Canha and Starling Marte can also play center in a pinch.