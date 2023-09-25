Mets' Brett Baty gives advice to LI youth baseball players at clinic

The opportunity to pass his knowledge to elementary school students brought Mets third baseman Brett Baty to All Sportz in Melville on Monday, where 130 children took part in the Brett Baty baseball clinic.

“It’s awesome to be able to help out little kids,” Baty said. “My mom was an elementary school principal, so I’ve always loved helping out the elementary school kids.”

As Baty made his way to the front of the crowd of K-6 graders, chants of “Brett” and “Let’s go Mets” could be heard throughout the venue.

The children participated in drills, receiving tips from Baty along the way. Each group participated in a brief Q and A with Baty, before making their way over to their next station.

“I’m just telling them what I learned at their age, get in front of the ball and use two hands,” Baty said. “At this age it is pretty simple, you’ve got to catch the baseball and field it.”

The clinic was organized by Pioneer Sports and the Massapequa PAL. Pioneer Sports runs youth clinics throughout New York, working with various professional New York sports teams.

“A portion of proceeds are donated to the community, the PAL and back to these kids,”co-founder of Pioneer Sports, Tom Falcone said. “We try to bring a once in a lifetime opportunity to the youth of New York. We started 13 years ago and tried to figure out how we could give back to the community.”

Being one of the younger players on the Mets, Baty remembers a time when he was in the same position and thrilled by the experience of meeting a major leaguer.

“I was at a camp when I was younger and Jose Altuve showed up,” Baty said. “He helped us do some infield and hitting stuff, that was really cool for me and to be able to give back like this is a great experience.”

Baty and the Mets have not had the success they hoped for this season. He struggled and was sent to Triple-A in August but didn’t let it affect his confidence. Baty’s bat has shown positive signs since his recall, picking up seven hits over his last six games.

“It just didn’t go the way I wanted for the first couple of months,” Baty said. “That’s part of the game, it’s a game of failures. I went down and came back up looking to be a hardworking and consistent player.”

The Mets have had an influx of young talent with Francisco Álvarez, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos. All of which are players Baty is familiar with through their minor league days.

“We’ve played together for a while now and have been able to help each other out,” Baty said. “We’ve really created a bond over the years.”