LONDON — Brett Baty is back in the majors, at least for now, called up by the Mets as the 27th player on the 26-man roster for the next two games, a special accommodation when teams play in another country. Manager Carlos Mendoza made no promises beyond the weekend.

His bigger-picture status, however, has taken a new twist, revealed by the third baseman on Friday: The Mets are making a concerted effort to teach him second base.

That has included recent pregame work with Triple-A Syracuse and, eventually, will feature in-game experience, according to Baty. Team decision-makers informed him of this plan when they demoted him to the minors last week.

“I love defensive versatility. I’ve always loved it,” he said prior to the Mets’ workout at London Stadium. “It’s a different game from other points of view. Any way I can help the team.”

For part of last month, Baty was the Mets’ backup middle infielder, to be used only if shortstop Francisco Lindor or second baseman Jeff McNeil had to come out of a game — desperate circumstances that never arose.

Now, the Mets are curious enough to make it more tangible. Baty dabbled in the outfield in years past, but the Mets have long since abandoned that experiment.

“I’m excited to learn the position and see where it goes,” Baty said.

Second base specifically is a source of intrigue for these Mets. McNeil’s struggles along with the promotion of utility infielder Jose Iglesias has led to the benching of the two-time All-Star and former batting champion. Iglesias has started three consecutive games. It would become four on Saturday if manager Carlos Mendoza sticks with his recent routine of rolling with Iglesias against lefthanded starters, with the Phillies set to pitch Ranger Suarez in the opener.

McNeil declined an interview request on Friday.

“There’s nothing new to report on Jeff McNeil. He’s part of the team,” Mendoza said. “It’s been a while since he played, but he’s a professional, he continues to work, he continues to prepare. Physically, he’s fine. Obviously, mentally, he wants to do better because he cares. He wants to contribute and it’s been hard for him. Like I said, he’ll continue to get going. We need Jeff McNeil to be Jeff McNeil and I’m pretty confident that he’ll get there.”

Baty, meanwhile, will try to show that he belongs. After he struggled offensively over the first two months of the season, combined with Mark Vientos’ success in limited major-league changes, the Mets made a switch at third base last week.

“I had no control of it,” Baty said. “Like I’ve said every single day for the past three years, I’m just going to come to the field no matter where I am, be where my feet are and try to be the best player I can. Have a good attitude and give good effort, try to be the best baseball player I can be."

What was the message from Mendoza and president of baseball operations David Stearns?

“Just about we’re going to give some other guys some opportunities and hopefully it’s not permanent and I’m going to get some reps at second base,” he said. “Just keep doing me. It’s just a part of the business.”

Also part of the business: wild travel tales. On Monday, Baty went from Syracuse to Atlanta (for a layover) to Minneapolis for the Triple-A club’s series. On Tuesday, he found out he was rejoining the Mets for this stint. That spurred a stop in New York City since he needed his passport. Then he headed to Washington, D.C. to meet up with the team. Then they went to London on Wednesday night after a lengthy runway delay.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days,” Baty said “When you’re in this business, you’re kind of just ready for anything.”

Including, sometimes, learning new positions.