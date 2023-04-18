Mets' third-base job is Brett Baty's to lose

LOS ANGELES — Brett Baty is here. Whether he stays will be up to him.

Upon returning to the majors Monday, the 23-year-old became the Mets’ new regular third baseman, Buck Showalter revealed after the team made his promotion from Triple-A Syracuse official. That includes starting against righthanded pitchers and “some" lefthanders, according to the manager.

He was in the lineup as the Mets opened a series against the Dodgers, manning third and batting eighth.

If Baty plays well, he’ll play more.

“This will be about third base defensively as much as anything,” Showalter said. “The offense is going to come and go with anybody.”

Baty said of his call-up: “When I did go down there [to the minors], I was just focused on hitting the ball hard and playing good defense. It worked out down there and now I’m up here.”

Defense has long been the question for Baty.

“He’s doing OK. He’s doing all right. He’s really worked hard at it,” Showalter said. “Whatever Brett’s level is going to be defensively, he’s going to reach it. You don’t have to worry about that. He’s going to work hard enough to be as good as he’s capable of being. What that is, I’m as curious as you are.”

Bringing Baty to the majors this early in the season was not the Mets’ original plan. When they demoted him to Syracuse near the end of spring training, general manager Billy Eppler cited “developmental markers” that the organization wanted him to reach. He also referenced several top-tier third basemen — Nolan Arenado, Rafael Devers, Austin Riley — who had played several hundred minor-league games at the position before becoming major-leaguers. Baty is just above 200.

After his hot hitting in nine games with Syracuse, combined with Eduardo Escobar’s struggles at the plate, the Mets changed their minds. Baty is the guy — or at least is getting a chance to prove he should be.

“He certainly did his part,” Showalter said.

Showalter framed the Mets’ reversal as a result of another move: Outfielder Tim Locastro, who has functioned primarily as a pinch runner, went on the 10-day injured list with back spasms.

But according to Showalter, Locastro’s issue popped up Sunday “after the game,” in which he pinch ran for a third day in a row and stole another base. Baty said he found out he was getting promoted earlier Sunday.

“We had an injury, we had an opening,” Showalter said. “He was obviously doing well. We had a need. He’s a guy that can serve it best.”

The Mets’ more obvious need: Any semblance of offense from third base. Escobar has hit .125 with a .402 OPS in 14 games.

In nine games for Syracuse, Baty had five homers, 15 RBIs, a .400 average and a 1.386 OPS.

Showalter said Escobar will “continue to get some starts.” He generally fares better against lefties, so there is room to get him in the lineup.

“We’ll see how Brett does, what the needs are for everybody,” Showalter said.

Baty left behind in Syracuse fellow prospects Ronny Mauricio (1.193 OPS, six homers in 15 games) and Mark Vientos (1.109 OPS, five homers in 14 games).

“It was one of the most fun lineups I’ve ever been a part of,” Baty said. “To be able to play with those guys, we were just mashing balls all over the yard. It was super-fun.”

But the Mets decided he — and they — would be better off with him at Dodger Stadium this week.

“The bottom line here is, certainly trying to develop players, but we’re trying to win,” Showalter said. “We think he can help us with the situation we had presented to us.”

Extra bases

Max Scherzer is “a go” to pitch Wednesday against the Dodgers, Showalter said. That had sounded questionable because of his recent back soreness. Noah Syndergaard will start for Los Angeles, his first time facing the Mets . . . Justin Verlander (right teres major muscle strain) will throw his second bullpen session Tuesday. If that is a success, he’ll advance to facing hitters in a live batting practice setting . . . The Mets’ other roster move was a pitcher swap: Jose Butto got sent back to Syracuse after his five-inning start Sunday. Edwin Uceta, claimed off waivers from the Pirates on April 6, got called up . . . Making his usual Dodger Stadium appearances when the Mets do, owner Steve Cohen spent part of pregame chatting with agent Scott Boras.