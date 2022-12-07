Mets acquire lefty reliever Brooks Raley in trade with Rays

SAN DIEGO — The Mets acquired lefthanded reliever Brooks Raley in a trade with the Rays on Wednesday, the first in what is likely to be several bullpen-related moves the rest of the offseason.

Headed to Tampa Bay in the deal: minor-league pitcher Keyshawn Askew.

Raley, 34, immediately becomes one of the Mets’ best late-inning options in front of closer Edwin Diaz heading into 2023. He had six saves and 25 holds for the Rays in 2022, during which he managed career-highs in ERA (2.68), games (60), innings (53 2/3). And he was particularly good against lefthanded hitters, who had a .155/.200/.282 slash line against him.

With the Rays, Raley threw his slider more often than any other pitch — more than one out of every three offerings — but also used a sinker, changeup and cutter. It is unusual for a reliever to throw four pitches.

His 2023 salary, as calculated for luxury-tax purposes, is $5 million. The Mets’ payroll is pushing $300 million.

Before last season, Raley was a journeyman who had spent time with the Cubs, Twins, Angels, Reds and Astros to minimal success. He also pitched in Korea from 2015-19, then converted to being a full-time reliever upon returning stateside.

This deal makes three established relievers locked into the Mets’ bullpen: Diaz, Raley and Drew Smith. They have several who were part-time major-leaguers last season (including Stephen Nogosek and Yoan Lopez) and have since added a bunch of others who should figure into a spring training job competition (including Jeff Brigham, Stephen Ridings and Williams Woods).

But multiple glaring openings remain, so further additions are likely.

“Whether it’s one, whether it’s two — it could be more than that. I’m fine with that too,” general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday. “There’s no specific number that we need (to bring in) there.”

Askew, 22, is a side-arming lefthander. The Mets picked him in the 10th round in the 2021 Draft. He had a 2.44 ERA (and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings) across 66 1/3 innings in Single-A last season.