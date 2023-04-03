Carlos Carrasco struggles as Brewers rout Mets

MILWAUKEE — His velocity diminished and effectiveness along with it, Carlos Carrasco trudged back to the mound for the bottom of the fifth Monday afternoon, doing what manager Buck Showalter told him to do in what then was a reasonably close game.

Carrasco already had thrown 85 pitches to the Brewers in his season debut. The previous inning had been his worst. MLB’s pitch-tracking technology started to confuse his fastballs and splitters, one of which got hammered for a home run by Brian Anderson, convincing the Mets to have Tommy Hunter warm up.

They nonetheless rolled with Carrasco for the start of the fifth. Then his ugly outing quickly devolved into an even uglier 10-0 loss for the Mets in Milwaukee’s home opener.

Luis Guillorme, who started at third base before moving to shortstop, pitched a scoreless eighth inning on a dozen pitches. Jeff McNeil played shortstop for the first time in the majors, catching a pop up on his only defensive chance.

Carrasco’s final line included four runs across four innings (plus two batters). After he walked his only two hitters upon returning in the fifth, Tommy Hunter entered, allowed both inherited runners to score and gave up five of his own, turning it into a bona fide blowout.

Brice Turang, a rookie playing in his fourth game, had the big blow, a grand slam for his first career home run.

Carrasco’s velocity decreased across the board relative to last year. Most significantly, his fastball averaged 91.1 mph, down from 93.2 in 2022.

The Mets’ bats, meanwhile, managed little against Freddy Peralta. He walked two of his first three batters — Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor on a combined 10 pitches — but got through six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. He gave up two hits.