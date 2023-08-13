Buck Showalter perturbed about the idea that he doesn't care if Mets finish last

The Mets entered Sunday night in a virtual tie with the Nationals for last place in the NL East.

So might this set up a reverse pennant race of sorts down the stretch, or at this point, does it not really matter much to the Mets whether they finish fourth or fifth?

Before Sunday night’s game against Atlanta at Citi Field, manager Buck Showalter dismissed the notion that he does not care whether the Mets finish last.

“No, we’re all wired to win, to try to win a nine-inning baseball game every night,” he said in response to a reporter’s question about the last-place race.

“Want to do what’s best for the New York Mets, short term and long term. The challenge is trying to mesh those two things. Certain things you might have done with [third baseman Mark] Vientos a month ago you might not do with him now.

“So you’re always trying to position your team and organization to win a game and to be in a better spot down the road.”

When a reporter pressed him on the matter, Showalter seemed to get annoyed, saying: “I’m not sure if you’re trying to get some words in my mouth there, but I’m not going to say that I don’t care about finishing last, I can tell you that.

“Of course not. I’m not going to go there.”

Notes & quotes: Starling Marte, who received an injection Tuesday to ease his recovery from a groin injury, is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Wednesday but probably will not, Showalter said. Marte still is sore from the injection. Showalter said he might get a rehab assignment before returning to the Mets . . . The Mets were trying to avoid their first-four game sweep by Atlanta since 2008 and their first ever in New York.