Buck Showalter fired as Mets manager

The Mets fired Buck Showalter on Sunday, before their season finale against the Phillies, setting up a search for the organization’s fifth manager in seven years.

As Showalter brought the lineup card to the umpires at home plate before his last game, the entire team and coaching staff filtered out of the dugout to applaud. The scoreboard had a "Thank you Buck" graphic." The crowd also applauded.

Showalter, who was under contract for 2024, revealed that he won’t be back next season at the end of his pregame news conference, noting that general manager Billy Eppler initiated a conversation about his status in Showalter’s office Saturday night. With David Stearns starting as president of baseball operations on Monday, Showalter’s situation was uncertain for weeks, if not longer.

Although Showalter framed it as a pseudo-resignation, statements from owner Steve Cohen and Eppler made clear that the decision was theirs.

“We are heading in a new direction with a new President of Baseball Operations and we let Buck know we’ll be parting ways,” Cohen said in part. “We will begin the search for a new manager immediately.”

Eppler’s included: “As we look toward the next chapter for the New York Mets, we felt that making a managerial change was the right course of action.”

Cohen praised Showalter as “a generational manager,” while Eppler appreciated his “dedication, professionalism, and leadership.”

Neither took questions before the Mets’ game.

“In fairness to me, they gave me the option of stepping aside or either — I don’t know what else,” Showalter, 67, said. “Anyway, I appreciate that. But the new leadership, they’re going to go in a different direction with the manager next year.”

Then Showalter, typically an off-the-cuff public speaker, read a brief speech off a sheet of paper about what an honor it was to manage the Mets. It’s not clear who wrote his prepared comments.

“You’ve got good ownership and leadership here, and they’ve got a perfect right to go in a different direction,” he said. “It’s not the ending that I wanted. But I still love this city and the players.”

Showalter’s voice began to crack near the end.

“If I talk any more, it won’t get good,” he said. “I left a bunch out, but that’s about it. How’d I do?”

He deferred questions until after the game.

The Mets hired Showalter in December 2021. Over the past 13 months, the team finished off a massive collapse, blowing the rest of what had been a 10 1/2-game lead in the NL East, and endured a miserable 2023 season, finishing with a losing record and well outside the playoff picture despite the biggest payroll in the history of baseball.

Their 101 wins in 2022 were the second most in franchise history. Showalter called that season “as much fun as I’ve ever had in the game.”

“It reminded me why I always loved this kind of work,” he said.

Their encore began with World Series expectations that never came to fruition. Cohen and Eppler gave up on the season by dealing several key players, including aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, before the trade deadline.

In 22 seasons as a manager with the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles and Mets, Showalter has won one postseason series.