Bud Harrelson, shortstop of 1969 Miracle Mets and co-owner of Long Island Ducks, dies at 79

In baseball terms, the 1969 Mets were defined by a corps of elite young pitchers. But in broader terms, there might have been no more apt symbol of those underdogs for the ages than their slightly built shortstop.

His name was Derrel McKinley Harrelson, but his nickname was “Bud,” which reflected how most fans of the era thought of him — an amiable scrapper on a team full of them.

That never was truer than in the 1973 NLCS, when he and the Reds’ pugnacious superstar Pete Rose fought at second base during Game 3 at Shea Stadium.

But Harrelson, who died early Thursday morning at age 79 at a hospice home in East Northport after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, will be remembered by many Long Islanders for his life after baseball, beyond just his stint as a coach on the Mets’ 1986 championship team and as their manager in 1990 and ’91.

That is because Harrelson was a co-owner and longtime coach for the Long Island Ducks, an Atlantic League franchise that brought minor-league baseball to Suffolk County, far from the bustle of Shea Stadium and Citi Field.

Bud Harrelson catches the ceremonial first pitch before a Long Island Ducks game on June 5, 2016. Credit: Daniel De Mato

Speaking at Hofstra in 2012, he said, “I’m often asked about my best accomplishment in baseball, and I answer, ‘The Long Island Ducks.’ I say it is the best thing I’ve ever done because the fans know me, and I know them.”

“We were saddened to learn of Mets Hall of Famer Buddy Harrelson’s passing," Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a news release from the team on Thursday morning. "He was a skilled defender and spark plug on the 1969 Miracle Mets. The Gold Glove shortstop played 13 years in Queens, appearing in more games at short than anyone else in team history. Buddy was the third base coach on the 1986 World Champs, becoming the only person to be in uniform on both World Series winning teams. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family.”

Harrelson was born on June 6, 1944 — the same day as the Allied Forces’ D-Day invasion of France — in Niles, California, and grew up in the San Francisco Bay area.

He played football as well as baseball in high school despite his thin frame, but baseball was his best sport, and it landed him a contract with the upstart Mets in 1963.

By 1966, he was playing with the Jacksonville Suns, the Mets' top minor-league affiliate at the time, with another up-and-comer from California, Tom Seaver, who became Harrelson’s longtime friend and roommate in the majors.

After spending parts of 1965 and ’66 with the big-league club, Harrelson became the Mets’ starting shortstop in 1967, and after a rocky start in the field emerged as a prototypical slick-fielding, light-hitting shortstop of that era.

“He was a consummate teammate," Art Shamsky, who played with Harrelson from 1968 to '71, told Newsday. "He was the glue in the infield. He was as sure an infielder as anybody in baseball at the time, and then when I got a chance to play first base, you saw it really more first hand than when you were in the outfield. He was a scrappy player and really a consummate teammate, a good guy, on and off the field. When you look back on the ‘69 Mets, inevitably people talk about Tom Seaver and Koosman and Cleon Jones and Tommie Agee, but really, that team had so many guys who were integral parts of the team and Buddy certainly was right at the top of the list.”

He would earn a Gold Glove Award in 1971 and be named an All-Star in 1970 and ’71 despite batting .243 and .250 in those seasons. He was 5-for-28 in the 1969 postseason.

For his career with the Mets from 1965-77, the Phillies in ’78 and ’79 and the Rangers in ’80, Harrelson batted .236 with seven home runs in 5,516 plate appearances.

Harrelson enhanced his place in Mets lore in that ’73 NLCS. After Jon Matlack shut out the Reds, 5-0, in Game 2, Harrelson offhandedly joked that Matlack had made the Reds “look like me hitting.”

Before Game 3, Reds second baseman Joe Morgan warned Harrelson that the Reds were ticked off, and that there might be repercussions.

Sure enough, in the fifth inning Rose tried to break up a double play by sliding into second base, where the 160-pound shortstop made the turn successfully. A melee quickly broke out, emptying the team benches.

When Rose returned to leftfield in the bottom of that inning, fans threw debris onto the field, prompting Reds manager Sparky Anderson to remove his team for its protection.

Pete Rose swings at Mets shortstop Bud Harrelson in Game 3 of the 1973 NLCS. Credit: AP/Marty Lederhandler

Only after Mets manager Yogi Berra and several players, including Willie Mays, implored fans to calm down did play resume. The Mets won that game and eventually the series before losing the World Series to the Athletics.

As the Mets’ third-base coach in 1986, Harrelson became the only person to be in uniform for both of the franchise’s World Series championships.

In Game 6, he excitedly shadowed Ray Knight down the third-base line as Knight scored the winning run after a fielding error by the Red Sox’s Bill Buckner. Harrelson nearly beat Buckner to home plate.

Harrelson went 145-129 as the Mets' manager in 1990 and ’91.

“He is one the dearest people I’ve ever met in the game,” former Mets pitcher Ron Darling said on MLB Network. “He had a toughness and grace, both at the same time.”

Harrelson moved to Suffolk County at the start of the 1969 season and never left, which gave added meaning to his long association with the Ducks, who began play in 2000 and quickly rose to the top of the Atlantic League’s attendance list.

”Bud’s impact on Long Island will be felt through Ducks baseball for as long as we play,” Ducks owner and CEO Frank Boulton said in a news release Thursday. “He was my partner in bringing professional baseball to Long Island following his outstanding playing career in MLB and he made his mark on so many through his charitable giving, appearances and kindness. He was a one-of-a-kind human being, and he is missed greatly.”

Harrelson remained active and visible even after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, including appearing with his 1969 teammates at 50th anniversary celebrations in 2019.

In 2018, the Ducks honored him by retiring the No. 3 jersey he wore with that team and the Mets.

“I never thought I’d get something like that,” he said that day. “It’s usually for somebody big in baseball.”

Harrelson is survived by his four children Kimberly Psarras and husband John, Timothy Harrelson and wife Diana, Alexandra Abbatiello and husband Tony, Kassandra Harrelson, wife Serena, and Troy Harrelson and wife Arianna, 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.