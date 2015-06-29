Bullpen comes through for Mets

Steven Matz's gem in his major-league debut ensured that the Mets' bullpen would not have a heavy workload in Sunday's regularly scheduled game.

It was a good thing for the relievers, who pitched seven innings earlier in the day to complete a suspended game against the Reds.

Six relievers combined to close out the Mets' 2-1, 13-inning win to start the day, and Carlos Torres and Hansel Robles got the final four outs of the second game to seal a 7-2 victory.

Matt Harvey started Saturday's game, which was tied at 1 after six innings, when it was suspended because of rain.

The game resumed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the seventh inning, with the Mets' fate in the hands of the bullpen. Carlos Torres, Alex Torres, Robles, Jeurys Familia, Logan Verrett and Bobby Parnell held the Reds scoreless, buying time for the Mets' offense, which finally broke through in the 13th.

The six pitchers combined to strike out four and allow two walks and six hits in the conclusion of the suspended game.

The bullpen entered Sunday with a 2.96 ERA, ranking seventh in the majors. It also ranked eighth in strikeout rate (22.9 percent). Opponents were hitting .214 against the Mets' relievers, tying them with the Yankees for third best in baseball.

Familia, who struck out two batters in two innings Sunday, has been one of the main reasons why. He has 21 saves in 23 opportunities and a 1.30 ERA, averaging 9.3 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings.

Robles, with his 5.03 ERA, had been less of a factor, but on Sunday, the rookie was one of the staff's bright spots. After Alex and Carlos Torres combined to load the bases in the seventh inning of the suspended game, Robles entered with two outs and got Todd Frazier to pop up to keep the game tied.

He then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before exiting and also pitched a scoreless ninth inning in the regularly scheduled game.

Familia and Verrett each pitched two innings in relief of Robles in the first game before Parnell pitched the 13th and recorded the win.