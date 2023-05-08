SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Carlos Carrasco to make first rehab start Tuesday in Binghamton

Carlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Mets pitches during...

Carlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 9, 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

Mets righthander Carlos Carrasco will make his first rehabilitation start Tuesday with Double-A Binghamton.

Delayed by a recent illness, Carrasco is working his way back from right elbow pain caused by a bone spur. The Mets initially expected him back this week, but manager Buck Showalter said the illness setback was significant enough that Carrasco might require a second minor-league outing.

Carrasco struggled in three starts before going on the injured list, posting an 8.56 ERA and 1.61 WHIP. He is one of three Mets starters to get hurt early this season, along with Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana.

