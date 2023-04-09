Carlos Carrasco struggles again in Mets' loss to Marlins

The Mets maintained their optimism after Carlos Carrasco’s first outing of the year. Sure, his velocity was down, but he was still adapting to the pitch clock. No, there wasn’t any lingering concern about the elbow that made him miss his last spring training start. There’s “not really” anything to be worried about, Buck Showalter said.

Well, how about now?

Carrasco had his second alarming performance in a row Sunday, a 7-2 loss to the Marlins.

Velocity was down on all five pitches, and though he didn’t suffer the clock violations that stung him in his start against the Brewers, he was nonetheless rocked by a much less potent lineup: He gave up six runs on six hits, and two homers, with three walks and one strikeout over 4 2/3 innings, and his ERA inched up to 11.42.

His fastball averaged 91.3 mph, with one clocking in at 89.9 mph in his final inning – an average 1.8 mph drop from last year. The slider was down 1.9 mph, and his spin rate was over 300 rpms lower on his slider and changeup. He also didn’t get much help from his offense, which totaled nine hits but stranded 10 men and was 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Marlins jumped all over Carrasco in the first, scoring three runs on Bryan De La Cruz’s 388-foor home run to left.

It then proceeded to get worse in the bottom of the inning, when the Mets lost Starling Marte to injury. He doubled with one out in the first and stole third but, in doing so, collided headfirst into Jean Segura’s knee. After a lengthy visit with trainers, he finished the inning but was removed in the second with what the Mets called a neck strain. He’s day to day.

With two on and one out in the second, Francisco Alvarez provided one of the few bright spots in his first at bat of the season – turning on a 1-and-2 sinker and driving it to right to score Mark Canha from third and draw the Mets to within 3-1. Alvarez had a chance to play hero again in the fourth, when the Mets had runners on second and third with one out, but this time, Braxton Garrett fed him a steady diet of breaking balls, with Alvarez eventually swinging through a strike-three slider. Tim Locastro hit a lofting liner to left, and De La Cruz made a snazzy grab to strand the tying runs in scoring position.

In his first game since being called up for an injured catcher Omar Narvaez Thursday, Alvarez went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, allowed all five stolen base attempts, and committed an error in the eighth.

The Marlins tacked more in the fifth, when Jon Berti singled with one out, stole second, and scored on Chisolm’s single to left. Garrett Cooper then dealt the big blow: fouling off an 89.9 mph fastball – Carrasco’s slowest four-seamer of the day – and then homering on an 83-mph slider to make it 6-1.

Carrasco threw 83 pitches, 45 for strikes, and the Marlins swung and missed at just three of his pitches.

The Mets added a run in the fifth, on Pete Alonso’s RBI single – his 11th RBI of the year, but stranded the bases loaded after Eduardo Escobar, representing the tying run, grounded into the force out at third. De La Cruz’s sacrifice fly off Stephen Nogosek in the seventh provided the final margin.