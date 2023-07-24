Carlos Carrasco falls flat, Mets lose to Red Sox again with trade deadline inching closer

BOSTON — By the end of another disappointing weekend, the Mets produced more of the same: They keep losing, the trade deadline keeps approaching and Billy Eppler’s phone keeps ringing.

They dropped the Sunday night finale, 6-1, and thus the series to the Red Sox, worsening their playoff-picture predicament at a bad time.

Heading into their final six games before the Aug. 1 deadline to deal players, the Mets are 46-53 and 7 1/2 games back of the last NL wild-card spot. Their hopes for a last-ditch post-All-Star-break turnaround have not manifested in anything resembling a run.

Speaking before the game, Eppler stopped short of outright declaring that his club would sell players from its roster, offering only that he is “fielding calls and making my own calls” as the trade landscape takes shape.

But as manager Buck Showalter likes to say, it is important to stay in reality. The Mets’ reality is dire. Their deadline status increasingly speaks for itself.

“Still just want to watch us play a few to several more games,” Eppler, the general manager, told Newsday. “See what our outcomes are, see how those outcomes affect our positioning and also how the other teams around us play and what the standings look like.”

In the latest loss, the blame largely went to Carlos Carrasco, who gave up five runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings, his shortest outing since last August. Boston went 10-for-15 with two walks against him.

Carrasco allowed seven consecutive hits to open the third inning. The Mets had six hits all game.

Lacking a suitable starting pitcher, the Red Sox rolled with a parade of relievers, which proved to be a highly effective strategy. Seven of their five pitchers were lefthanded, the Mets’ kryptonite.

Among the reasons the game was not more lopsided: The Red Sox (53-47) made four outs on the bases, one at each base.

Mark Canha threw out three of those runners, tying the Mets record for most outfield assists in a game. The most recent person to do it: Endy Chavez on June 4, 2006.

In his previous 3,178 career innings in leftfield, Canha had zero direct assists, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Canha’s first came in the first inning, when Jarren Duran went from first to third on Masataka Yoshida’s groundout to third. When Pete Alonso’s cross-diamond throw to Carrasco, covering third, was wild, Duran tried to score. But Canha threw him out.

In the third inning, Rafael Devers also went from first to third on Adam Duvall’s double down the leftfield line. Canha threw behind Devers, who had strayed too far from the bag, for the out.

Triston Casas singled to left in the fifth, but Canha’s throw caught him — by several steps — trying to turn it into a double.