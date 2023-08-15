Struggling Carlos Carrasco not helping his cause with Mets

At the end of the season, the Mets will have a decision to make on Carlos Carrasco. He’s making it an easy one.

Carrasco, 36, is a free agent and the Mets will need starting pitching in 2024. But after going just three innings (88 pitches) and allowing two runs against the light-hitting Pirates on Monday night, Carrasco’s ERA stands at 6.40.

Carrasco, who gave up four hits, walked three and struck out five, is making $14 million in the last year of the contract he signed with Cleveland before getting traded to the Mets in 2021 in the Francisco Lindor deal. The only sure rotation pieces the Mets have under contract for next season are Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana.

Carrasco needed 31 pitches to get through the first inning. Henry Davis’ two-out RBI single gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. Carrasco was saved further damage in the inning when Davis ran out of the baseline trying to get back to first base on an attempted steal of second.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead on Pete Alonso’s RBI double in the first and Daniel Vogelbach’s solo homer in the second. But Carrasco allowed an RBI double to Ke’Bryan Hayes to tie the score in the third.

Carrasco was replaced by new Met Tyson Miller to start the fourth.

Mound moves

The Mets placed lefthander Josh Walker on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a right oblique strain. Righthander Sam Coonrod was activated from the 60-day IL. Coonrod, 30, been out since spring training with a lat strain . . . Righthander John Curtiss was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 60-day IL with what the Mets called “a loose body in his right elbow.” . . . righthander Jimmy Yacabonis, who was designated for assignment on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Syracuse.