Carlos Carrasco has best start of season, Pete Alonso homers again as Mets rout Cubs

CHICAGO — This, finally, was the version of Carlos Carrasco that the Mets expected entering the season and the version they even more so need now to help stabilize a rotation light on alternatives.

He spun what was by far his best start of the year in a 10-1 win over the Cubs, combining with a well-rounded offensive effort — highlighted by yet another home run from Pete Alonso — to help the Mets avoid getting swept.

Feeling more in control than he has since at least September, Carrasco lasted 6 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and two walks. The only run Chicago scored off of him came in the first, on Dansby Swanson’s homer. After lots of early baserunners, including a bases-loaded jam in the third, Carrasco settled in to retire 12 of his final 14 batters.

In his previous four outings, interrupted by a monthlong stay on the injured list because of a bone spur in his right elbow, Carrasco hadn’t so much as gotten an out in the sixth, never mind nearly complete the seventh.

“Everything is coming together,” he said.

That was the latest in a series of positive signs for a group starting pitchers that ranks near the bottom of the majors in several key statistics.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander — who will pitch the next two days against the Rockies in Colorado — had ace-like outings last weekend, the first time this season they did so in succession, and now Carrasco looked much better. The Mets (26-25) have received inconsistent performances from Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill, though.

Critical to Carrasco’s against the Cubs (22-27) and moving forward: a high-caliber split-changeup. That was the pitch he threw to Mike Tauchman to induce an inning-ending groundout to strand three runners in the third, as well as the pitch he used the most overall — 35 in total, more than even his 33 fastballs.

“When I have that kind of changeup, I don’t want to stop throwing it,” he said.

Manager Buck Showalter said: “You could see it in his body language and everything. He felt good about himself physically . . . We all know what he could mean to us and did last year. To get him contributing like we know he can would mean a lot to his pitching staff.”

Alonso’s blast was a two-run shot in the seventh off righthander reliever Michael Rucker, whom the Mets tagged for five runs in his 2 2/3 innings of mop-up duty. Alonso's 19 home runs, including six in the past nine games, lead the majors.

Early on, the Mets took advantage of righthander Kyle Hendricks, who was pitching in his first major-league game in nearly 11 months — and looked it. In his return from a severe shoulder injury, Hendricks went only 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs (three earned) and six hits.

“He’s a tough guy to be disciplined off of because he doesn’t throw particularly hard, so you’re aggressive,” Showalter said. “That’s how he makes his living — has for a long time at a high clip because he makes you roll balls over.”

The Mets’ big blow actually was a bunch of smaller ones in a game-turning three-run top of the third. With two outs, they got singles from Jeff McNeil (3-for-4), Alonso, Brett Baty (two RBIs) and Starling Marte singled. Marte’s scored a pair of runs.

Brandon Nimmo had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Francisco Alvarez had another big game, going 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

“Guys didn’t let up,” McNeil said. “We kept pouring some runs on.”

Showalter said: “It’s a reminder of what we’re capable of. Get ahead and then stay ahead and add on. When we’ve gotten some leads, we haven’t really opened it up to give our pitching staff some breathing room.”