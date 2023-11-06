Carlos Mendoza hired by Mets as their new manager, source confirms

The Mets have their next manager.

They agreed to hire Carlos Mendoza on Monday, turning to the longtime Yankee to fill their top dugout job, according to a source. Mendoza, 43, had spent the past four seasons as Aaron Boone’s bench coach and had been a part of the organization since 2006.

Heading into 2024, he will be the Mets’ fifth manager in six seasons following the rapid-fire turnover of Buck Showalter (two seasons), Luis Rojas (two seasons), Carlos Beltran (zero seasons) and Mickey Callaway (two seasons). This is the fourth time in five hires that the Mets have selected a rookie manager.

The Mets fired Showalter during the final weekend of last season, and finding his replacement was among the first major tasks for new president of baseball operations David Stearns once he officially joined the Mets on Oct. 2. Stearns promised then that the Mets would employ “a real process” and “cast a wide net” in searching for what he described as a partner, someone he could grow with during their Mets tenures.

The list of candidates leaked to the public was short. The Mets also considered longtime Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who reportedly was hired by the Cubs later Monday afternoon, as well as Cubs bench coach/former Padres manager Andy Green.

Mendoza, well-liked and respected by those within the Yankees clubhouse, began his post-playing career as a coach in the Yankees’ farm system in 2009. They promoted him to the majors in 2018, initially as the infield coach and quality control coach, an ambiguous title for the person who often serves as a front office/coaching staff conduit.

Mendoza had become something of a hot managerial prospect in recent years, including getting interviews this hiring cycle with the Guardians, Padres and Giants. In the past, he had talked to the White Sox, Red Sox and Tigers about their openings.

Although Mendoza has never managed in the majors — save for those many occasions when Boone was ejected — he has done so in the Venezuelan Winter League and Arizona Fall League. He also was Venezuela’s bench coach during the World Baseball Classic in March.