Mets introduce Carlos Mendoza as newest manager

The Carlos Mendoza Era has arrived for the Mets.

The Mets introduced their new manager on Tuesday at Citi Field. He is the 25th manager in team history and the fifth in six seasons.

“This is a great day," Mendoza said at his introductory press conference. "This is a special day for me, for my family, for the Mets organization.”

Mendoza, 43, joins the Mets after four seasons as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the Yankees, with whom he had held various minor- and major-league roles since 2006.

"I've experienced playoff games here in October on the other side of town," he said, "and I can't wait to have that experience in Citi Field with the Mets' fans."

Mendoza said he was interviewing the Mets as they were interviewing him.

"When they started talking about culture, people, relationships, preparation, I felt a connection right away," he said.

"The more I learned and we learned about Carlos, it felt like a great fit," team president David Stearns said.

Mendoza said that pitching coach Jeremy Hefner will return, and while he didn't comment on other members of the current staff (instead saying that it would be an ongoing conversation with Stearns) he did share some insight as to what he'll be looking for in his coaches.

"I’m going to surround myself with people that are going to bring energy, that are going to earn respect from players and everyone in the building," he said. "People who are going to be honest and who are going to hold people accountable."

Mendoza cited Rob Thomson, Willie Randolph, Luis Aparicio, Dusty Baker and Yankees international player development coordinator Pat McMahon as his coaching influences.

Mendoza says he called Luis Rojas, who managed the Mets from 2020 to 2021, for advice before taking the lob.

"I consider him as a friend and I wish him nothing but the best of luck," Mendoza said.

With Tim Healey and Laura Albanese