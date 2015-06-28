Curtis Granderson has costly defensive miscue but comes through with bat

Perhaps it was the rain that had Curtis Granderson reflecting on the negative in a game his team didn't lose.

The rightfielder tried to chase down a ball hit by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart in the fifth inning Saturday at Citi Field, but it popped out of his glove. The official scorer's ruling: a double.

Barnhart later came around to score, tying the game at 1. Play was suspended at Citi Field because of unplayable field conditions in the top of the seventh and will resume at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

"I think I got to everything fine," Granderson said. "Just for whatever reason, when I was able to judge right at the end, I ended up catching it in the palm of the glove versus the pocket of the glove, which is the softer spot of it, and it ended up bouncing out.''

Although he had two defensive miscues, he broke even with a homer, a double and a walk in a 2-for-3 game, carrying the offense for the second consecutive day. Granderson hit a leadoff home run on Friday night.

This time he led off with a double. The home run, an opposite-field blast to left-centerfield, came in the third.

"He's swinging great," manager Terry Collins said. "The big difference in what we're doing right now is if we didn't have him, we'd be struggling, we'd really have a tough time scoring. I hope he stays hot for a while because we've got to get our other guys going. As long as he's still producing runs, we'll be OK."

Granderson's homer was his fifth in seven games. He leads the team with 13.

"It was a ball that was up in the zone, off-speed pitch," he said. "I was able to hit it well but definitely didn't expect it to do what it did. I think the elements play a little bit into it, but [I'm] just trying to drive the baseball and let everything happen from there."