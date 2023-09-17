Daniel Vogelbach, Jose Quintana come up big as Mets defeat Reds

On a day that began with a ceremony honoring Bartolo Colon, handing out shirts emblazoned with “Big Sexy” on them as he officially retired as a Met, it seemed right that Daniel Vogelbach stepped to the plate in the seventh inning and provided the biggest blow of the game in an 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Of similar stature, Vogelbach couldn’t quite match Colon’s signature feat — the home run that seemed to overshadow his career of pitching exploits — but managed to put the game out of reach on this day at Citi Field.

The Mets fell behind, 1-0, in the first but took the lead in the third and never surrendered it to salvage the final game of the three-game set. With Francisco Alvarez at the plate and two outs, the Mets tied the game, 1-1, when Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson threw a wild pitch, scoring Tim Locastro. Alvarez then ripped a two-run double into the leftfield corner, providing more than enough cushion for Jose Quintana, who allowed just two runs in 6 2/3 innings. It marked the fourth straight game in which Quintana allowed two or fewer runs.

“Very quietly since he came back [from injury], he’s the type of guy other pitchers are drawn to,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter. “No ego. … It’s bittersweet because every time I see him pitch I think of the two-thirds of the season he wasn’t here.”

The Reds, in a playoff chase, provided the Mets with a cushion, too, committing three errors to help New York take control of the game.

After the Reds closed the gap to 3-2, the Mets added an insurance run in the fifth inning when Jeff McNeil reached on an error by Christian Encarnacion-Strand — originally called out as second baseman Spencer Steer ran down the ball and fired it to Encarnacion-Strand. But Buck Showalter challenged the call and it was overturned, keeping the inning alive, and Mark Vientos delivered an RBI single.

After a third Cincy error helped load the bases, Vogelbach pinch-hit and delivered a bases-clearing double off the center field wall for a 7-2 lead. Ronny Mauricio added an RBI single for a four-run inning.

NOTES & QUOTES: McNeil got his first start of the season in centerfield. “He’s definitely willing. He likes it,” Showalter said of McNeil’s versatility, now having played six positions this season. “Guys that want to play all over, everything is fine until you have to think about catching.” … Showalter said he is hopeful that Brett Baty will be ready to play in Florida Monday night.