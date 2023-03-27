Mets cut Darin Ruf, making space for Tim Locastro

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In deciding on their last bench spot, the Mets opted for speed and defense over theoretical thump.

They designated Darin Ruf for assignment, a source confirmed Monday, in favor of keeping Tim Locastro, who won a job with a standout camp after arriving on a minor-league contract. That all but locks in the Mets’ season-opening roster, the intrigue induced by Ruf’s struggles lasting until the final day of workouts.

Ruf’s miserable Mets tenure began Aug. 2, when the Mets acquired him from the Giants at the trade deadline — for J.D. Davis and three minor-league pitchers — in a seemingly minor but ultimately influential deal. It ended after his 0-for-3 effort Sunday dropped his Grapefruit League numbers to a .167 average and .498 OPS.

In between, Ruf was among the reasons the Mets lost their long-held lead in the NL East, then were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Mets added him as a replacement for Davis, a DH against lefthanded pitchers. At the time, Davis was struggling and Ruf had been excelling as a regular player for San Francisco. But a switch flipped almost immediately after they swapped sides, with Ruf flailing in his part-time role and Davis shining with the Giants.

Davis hit eight home runs with the Giants. Ruf had 10 hits (and zero homers) with the Mets. He was bad enough that the Mets gave late-season call-ups to prospects Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez to see if they could do better in that role.

Heading into 2023, Ruf was penciled into the lineup against lefthanded pitchers as the platoon-mate for Daniel Vogelbach. So those at-bats now open up. Tommy Pham, a backup outfielder, could be a primary recipient of that extra playing time, though it’s possible the Mets use the DH spot to give other position players a half-day off when they face lefthanded starters.

Locastro, 30, also will be a backup outfielder and is able to play all three positions. He has hit minimally in parts of six major-league seasons with the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Yankees but is the type of stolen-base threat the Mets don’t otherwise have on the roster, especially the bench.