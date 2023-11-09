Mets' David Peterson has major hip surgery, expected to miss start of 2024 season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Already, the 2024 Mets’ injuries have begun.

Lefthander David Peterson had surgery Monday to repair the labrum in his left hip, the team announced Wednesday. That operation typically requires a recovery of 6-7 months, the team said, which would mean a return in early May or early June. President of baseball operations David Stearns referenced Peterson playing a major role in “the second half” of the season.

Either way, the Mets’ rotation depth chart, already shallow, became yet more so.

“He had been battling some hip soreness throughout various points of his career, really, and this year,” Stearns said. "It persisted a little bit more into the offseason more than he was anticipating. We got him checked out about a week ago with multiple physicians and ultimately surgery was the recommendation.

“It takes [out] someone who I thought was going to be part of our mix through the first half of the season and now he’s not available. That does change our depth chart. We’ll have to make sure we have sufficient depth, and it’s certainly my hope and my expectation that he’s going to be able to play an important role in our team in the second half.”

The Mets already were in the market for starting pitchers, needing to add at least two to join Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and the gaggle of depth options.

“I like ‘multiple,’ ” Stearns said. “I’m not going to put a firm number on it . . . We’re going to need 8-10 over the course of the season. You don’t need to know exactly who those 8-10 are on Opening Day, but you do need to have options to give yourself and look at your depth and say OK, I could see where we’re going to get that 8-10 from this grouping of pitchers.”

McNeil progressing

Jeff McNeil is healing well after being diagnosed near the end of the season with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, Stearns said. The Mets continue to believe he will not need Tommy John surgery.

Last week, McNeil visited New York and met with team medical staff.

“He’s doing well,” Stearns said. “He was in New York, I actually saw him at Citi Field last week for a check-up. He was working out in the weight room. He said he’s feeling good. Our doctors are pleased with his progress.”

Marte avoids surgery

The Mets still believe that Starling Marte will not need another surgery. But they have to “insulate” themselves, Stearns said, against the possibility that he might not be fully available in 2024 after he was plagued by groin issues for the past season and a half.

“We’re certainly going to try to do that throughout the offseason to ensure that we have depth not only in the outfield but across our entire roster,” he said, “so that inevitably when injuries do pop up or if they linger, we have the ability to [play] other quality players.”