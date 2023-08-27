David Peterson spins best start of year in Mets' walk-off win over Angels

In a three-part clash between the best hitter in baseball and a fledgling, sometimes flailing starting pitcher, David Peterson won each time.

On the way to his best start of the year and one of the best of his career, Peterson held Shohei Ohtani to 0-for-3: lineout (scorched), strikeout (swinging), groundout (routine).

The Mets beat the Angels, 3-2, Sunday via Rafael Ortega’s walk-off single off Reynaldo Lopez.

But it was Peterson’s effort that stood out the most: seven innings, one run, three hits — just one that left the infield. He struck out eight and walked three.

Four weeks after being re-inserted into the rotation, a de facto tryout for the 2024 team, Peterson is a fully stretched-out starter after spending much of July in the bullpen. And he seemingly has gotten into a groove, too.

Los Angeles didn’t have a hit until the third, when Luis Renfigo beat out a grounder to the right side of the infield for a single. Peterson responded by retiring 11 of the next 12 batters (including Ohtani twice). The Angels’ first and only hit beyond the infield dirt against him was Randal Grichuk’s line-drive single to center during a seventh-inning rally.

Chad Wallach’s bases-loaded groundout to first yielded the tying run, but Pete Alonso’s diving stop stopped it from becoming more.

Angels righthander Griffin Canning also was good in the unlikely pitchers’ duel: seven innings, one run, five hits. He struck out nine and walked one.