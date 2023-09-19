Former Mets closer David Robertson has struggled since trade to Marlins

MIAMI — Former Mets closer David Robertson, who was open in his desire not to be traded this summer, has not particularly enjoyed his time with the Marlins.

He entered the week with a 6.89 ERA in 16 appearances, already has been removed from the closer’s role and has dealt with the unexpected geographic upheaval of his family’s plans, including unenrolling his kids from their Rhode Island school so they can be together in South Florida.

“It’s not the first time I’ve been on a team that’s had that happen,” Robertson said Monday of the Mets’ trade-deadline selloff. “I’m not surprised by it. It sucks to be a part of it. No one likes to be traded midseason. It’s kind of gotten out of control. This is my [fifth] team in three years. It’s not exactly a fun thing to do when you’re 38 years old and have three kids.”

Of a potential return to the Mets in the offseason, Robertson said: “I’d have to check and see . . . if I want to play or not. If the opportunity is right, if everything works in my favor, I’d probably take the opportunity. But if not, I’m not going to. It’s like that with any team that makes an offer.”

Robertson, who had a 2.05 ERA in 40 games with the Mets, saw his performance fall off almost immediately upon his July 28 trade to Miami for minor-leaguers Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez. He has four saves and three blown saves with his new team.

Curiously, he especially has struggled in home games. He’s given up multiple runs in five of seven appearances in Miami. Elsewhere, he has been scored upon in one of nine games.

“They are what they look like,” Robertson said of his numbers. “I’ve given up two or three runs every time I’ve pitched here in this dome. When I leave and go somewhere else, I [pitch fine]. It’s a recurring thing. I don’t know.”

Miami manager Skip Schumaker said: “I still trust him from the sixth inning on.”

The piece Robertson has enjoyed: The Marlins are in the thick of the wild-card race with two weeks to go. They opened Monday tied with the Cubs for the last NL postseason berth.

“Hopefully we’ll sneak in,” said Robertson, a member of the 2023 Phillies who barely made the playoffs and ended up in the World Series. “All we gotta do is get hot and get in.”