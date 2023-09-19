Mets' Edwin Diaz won't pitch this season, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner says

MIAMI — Edwin Diaz’s season appears to be over.

Despite his desire to do so, he will not pitch in a major-league game this season because “it’s too risky” following his knee injury, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner told MLB.com on Monday.

Diaz didn’t pitch at all this year after having surgery to repair the torn patellar tendon in his right knee in March.

Hefner cited the same hesitation that manager Buck Showalter did recently: playing defense. Diaz has been throwing bullpen sessions regularly for weeks but has not fielded his position.

“I'm not as concerned about the pitching. It's more about fielding,” he said to MLB.com. “If we were in a different situation as a team, we would probably push to the point that he'd be pitching in games right now.”

Originally given a timetable to return of 6-8 months, Diaz said late last month that his rehabilitation had been “perfect” and he was “feeling great,” seemingly putting the end of the regular season in play.

But since the Mets long have been out of playoff contention, significantly diminishing the purpose of Diaz getting on a mound in a game, they aren’t going to bother — an internal conversation that Showalter had said had been going on for weeks if not months.

“I don’t think it’s imperative [that Diaz pitch],” Showalter said Monday. “You gotta be careful about doing something just because of curiosity.”

Talking around decision to call it a year for Diaz, Showalter said: “I haven’t been told definitively one way or another . . . It doesn’t mean someone hasn’t made that decision. I just haven’t been made aware of it.”

General manager Billy Eppler did not respond to a request for comment.

The long-term loss of Diaz was the first domino in what has proven to be a miserable season for the Mets. Fresh off signing a five-year, $102 million contract — the largest ever for a reliever — he got hurt playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Hopping on the field during a mild postgame celebration, Diaz crumpled to the ground in obvious pain. He had surgery the next day.

Diaz’s absence left a huge hole in an already shaky bullpen depth chart. David Robertson, signed to be one of Diaz’s primary setup men, wound up receiving the bulk of the save opportunities. Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley also pitched high-leverage innings, but the Mets were two arms short of the group of five they wanted for those situations.

In a version of events that had the Mets playing meaningful games around now, Diaz’s return could have been a big boost for morale and, practically speaking, for Showalter managing a bullpen that has missed its closer.

Instead, Diaz will focus on being ready for 2024.

“The main thing for me is how my knee is, good and healthy,” Diaz said recently. “I feel healthy right now."