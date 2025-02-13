Mets' David Stearns: Pete Alonso's return is last major move of offseason

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Minutes after the Mets made official Pete Alonso’s two-year, $54 million contract Wednesday, David Stearns confirmed that his work here is done.

Well, for the offseason, anyway. Just in time for spring training.

Following another spending spree — more than $1 billion committed to free agents — that pushed payroll to a level team owner Steve Cohen doesn’t want to maintain annually, the Mets are more or less finished with noteworthy additions to the roster.

“Look, we’re always going to be involved in conversations,” Stearns said early in a half-hour news conference, his first time taking questions from reporters in two months. “We also feel really good about the group we have that’s reporting right now, and I would anticipate by and large this is the team we’re going forward with.”

That differed from Stearns’ approach at this time last year, when he left the semantical door open to another addition. The Mets wound up signing J.D. Martinez shortly before Opening Day.

Not this time, though. That means — proba bly — no elite starting pitcher, no extra late-inning reliever, no Jose Iglesias.

Iglesias remains a free agent, but the Mets are set in the infield, Stearns said. Although Iglesias was a sparkplug and culture-changer for the 2024 Mets, team officials like who they have internally for the backup spot. Nick Madrigal signed recently, joining Luisangel Acuna and others who can be freely optioned to the minor leagues, a variable the Mets value.

“For that role on our team, it’s important for us to keep some avenues open for some of our younger players,” Stearns said. “We think it's important for us to have some roster flexibility with that spot.”

Altogether, the Mets’ payroll for this season is at about $325 million, as calculated for luxury tax purposes, according to FanGraphs’ estimate. That is the second-highest number in the majors (behind the Dodgers’ $386 million) and well beyond the fourth and final tax threshold ($301 million).

That gaudy total is on the high end of possible monetary outcomes discussed with Cohen at the start of the offseason, Stearns said.

“I don't think as an organization we want to remain consistently this high,” he said. “But in this offseason, given the opportunities that were in front of us, we had tremendous ownership support to get there, and I'm very grateful for that.”

Alonso was worth the late exception. He will make $30 million in 2025 and can opt out of the contract — and test free agency again — after the season. If he sticks around, he’s guaranteed $24 million in 2026.

Although position players don’t officially report to camp until this weekend, Alonso popped into the Mets’ Clover Park facility recently to take a physical and finalize his contract.

“You could see the genuine excitement that he had to be back in this building,” Stearns said. “We’re really happy we were able to make it happen.”

A statement from Steve and Alex Cohen read in part: “He is a homegrown talent who is adored by our fanbase. It should be a fun summer at Citi Field watching Pete contribute to a great lineup and chase the franchise home run record.”

Alonso has hit 226 homers. Darryl Strawberry owns the Mets’ all-time mark with 252.

For much of the offseason, Alonso’s return was no guarantee. At points, Stearns said, he thought “there was a very real possibility that he was going to end up elsewhere.” Cohen described the talks as “exhausting” in late January, adding “I don’t like what’s been presented to us.”

Cohen and Stearns met with Alonso and agent Scott Boras in Tampa (Alonso’s hometown) last week, helping the sides find common ground.

“We just wanted to ensure that he knew we wanted him back,” Stearns said. “I think he wanted to express the same to us. I think he wanted to express his desire to come back, and it was important, I think, for both sides to hear that.

“These are long negotiations. There’s a lot of back and forth. And if you’re going to make a deal, I think it’s important for both sides to really hear and feel that both sides are very invested in the deal.”