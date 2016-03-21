David Wright a bit rusty on defense

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It’s a play that David Wright has spent a career making, a hard grounder to his left, a ball that he should pick with no problem.

“I know he gets it,” Terry Collins said Sunday after Wright let the ball get under his glove. “I’ve seen him for six years get it . . . he’ll be fine.”

Though the Mets have eased Wright into game action in an effort to manage his back condition, spinal stenosis, he has found ways to get enough at-bats to stay sharp. But there is no simulating defense at game speed, which was clear in the second inning of the Mets’ 9-4 loss to the Red Sox.

“I felt like I had a good bead on it,” said Wright, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI single. “It took a bit of a tricky hop. I’m not sure if it’s just because I haven’t had that much action out there or if it genuinely did take a tricky hop. The good thing is I felt like I was there to make the play. Now it’s just a matter of finishing it off.”

Wright is scheduled to play third base again Monday against the Marlins.

Back in action

Relievers Erik Goeddel and Josh Edgin got their first game action during a minor-league scrimmage.

Goeddel, who had been sidelined with a strained right lat, retired all three batters he faced. Edgin, who faced batters for the first time since Tommy John surgery last season, plunked a batter but struck out three.

Goeddel could pitch in Grapefruit League games as early as Wednesday. The righthander entered camp in the mix for a job but was sidelined by the lat strain suffered while throwing a bullpen session before the official start of camp.

Extra bases

In his third start, Noah Syndergaard touched 98 mph while holding the Red Sox to two runs (one earned) in five innings . . . Asdrubal Cabrera (knee) remains hopeful about being ready for Opening Day. He spent the last two days hitting in the indoor batting cages, marking another step forward in his progress . . . It’s been a rough spring for veteran lefties Jerry Blevins and Antonio Bastardo. Blevins (7.20 ERA) allowed three runs against the Red Sox and Bastardo (8.10 ERA) surrendered two runs (one earned) . . . Dilson Herrera’s eighth-inning solo homer was the difference as Colombia qualified for the 2017 World Baseball Classic with a 2-1 win over host Panama.