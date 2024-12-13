Source: Mets to retire David Wright's No. 5 jersey

David Wright’s No. 5 is headed for the Citi Field rafters.

Wright, a seven-time All-Star, winner of two Gold Gloves and the Mets’ last captain, will have his number retired and also be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony before the July 19 game against the Reds, a source confirmed Friday morning.

It figured to be only a matter of time for Wright, an incredibly popular homegrown star who seemingly was a Cooperstown lock before debilitating back and neck issues prematurely ended his otherwise brilliant 14-year career in Flushing. Wright is the Mets’ all-time leader in hits (1,777), doubles (390), RBIs (970) and total bases (2,945). He’s also tops in WAR (49.2) among the club’s position players and second to Darryl Strawberry with 242 home runs.

Wright’s last full season was 2014, but he painfully struggled through part-time roles for two more years, enough to make his only World Series appearance in 2015. After missing all of 2017, Wright suited up for the final weekend of the 2018 season to say an emotional goodbye at Citi Field.

He’ll become the 11th player in Mets history to have his number retired, following last season’s ceremonies for Darryl Strawberry (18) and Dwight Gooden (16) and Keith Hernandez (17) in 2022. Wright also is in his second year on baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot after receiving 6.2% of the vote last season.