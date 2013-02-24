David Wright prepares for WBC

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- During a typical spring training, Mets third baseman David Wright would be in for an easy day. After playing in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Nationals, Wright might have done some light work before taking the afternoon off.

But with the World Baseball Classic drawing near, Wright has taken on an accelerated schedule to prepare for his stint with Team USA, which begins play in Arizona on March 8.

"I want to try to speed up the process a little bit," said Wright, who will take extra ground balls Sunday, partly because he got only one chance in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Nationals.

Wright also has requested more at-bats during Grapefruit League games. Manager Terry Collins obliged, penciling him in for three at-bats Monday and three more on Wednesday. Wright, who is scheduled to leave either Saturday or next Sunday, will get four at-bats as a designated hitter before leaving to join Team USA.

"If the WBC wasn't this year, I'd probably ease into it a little more instead of kind of trying to get ready in a week or two weeks," said Wright, who went 0-for-3 Saturday.

Mejia looks prepared

Visa issues may have kept righthander Jenrry Mejia from reporting to Mets camp until Friday, but in a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, he showed coaches that he had put in the work at the team's complex in the Dominican Republic.

Although he has thrown only one side session since arriving in camp, his next pitching assignment will come during a Grapefruit League game.

"When I was working over there, I was trying to do my best," Mejia said, "so when I got here, they'd see me and know that I was working in the Dominican."

Hoffmann returns

Outfielder Jamie Hoffmann returned to camp after results from his physical revealed irregularities in his heartbeat. Hoffmann was sent to New York to be examined by doctors.

Hoffmann said the condition, for which he had a procedure a decade ago, often has raised questions even though it has had no impact on his ability to perform. Doctors immediately cleared him for activity.

Hoffmann grounded into a double play in a pinch-hit appearance against the Nationals.

Tickets

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, the club announced. Tickets can be purchased by visiting mets.com or by calling (718) 507-TIXX.