Davis decision due soon

After spending more than three months in limbo, Ike Davis and the Mets are in the final stages of finding a resolution for fixing his injured left ankle. Davis, who had more aggressive running workouts Thursday and Friday at home in Arizona, was scheduled to repeat those sessions Monday and Tuesday, with a verdict on surgery to follow soon after.

"We'll see how the ankle responds and make a decision on surgery before Labor Day," Sandy Alderson said. "No decision has been made yet. The last few days have been encouraging, but we'll wait and see what happens over the next couple of days."

This has been a lost season for Davis, who has been on the disabled list since May 11 with a bone bruise and cartilage damage inside the left ankle. Not only did he suffer a serious injury in what looked to be a relatively harmless collision, but the course of treatment hasn't done much to improve his condition.

Earlier this month, with the Mets visiting Arizona, Davis expressed his frustration with the process and sounded relieved that a decision was coming soon. If they do choose surgery, microfracture is likely to be involved, but that has not been determined yet.

"It's not clear that microfracture surgery would be necessary," Alderson said. "It's possible that would be part of a procedure, but I wouldn't say it's a necessity at this point."

Alderson did add that if surgery were the choice, the operation would be performed immediately in the hope that Davis would be ready for spring training.

Santana making progressJohan Santana might pitch in a game -- most likely simulated -- by the second weekend of September. But it's unclear if he would get a shot at an inning or two for the Mets before the end of September.

recommended reading All-Long Island baseball history

"It's conceivable," Alderson said. "I saw him on Tuesday of last week. He threw a bullpen and felt great."

Extra basesWith the Mets having scheduled a makeup doubleheader against the Braves for Sept. 8 at Citi Field, the Marlins agreed to change the start time of their Sept. 7 game at Sun Life Stadium from 7:10 p.m. to 5:10 . . . The Mets unveiled an anti-bullying video at Monday's doubleheader featuring Jason Bay, Chris Capuano, R.A. Dickey, Daniel Murphy and David Wright. The campaign was launched in conjunction with stopbullying.org.