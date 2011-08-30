Dobbs, Turner relieved boy will recover

Justin Turner was relieved to hear that the young boy struck in the face by a line drive during Monday's doubleheader was recovering well at Elmhurst Hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation.

"Sounds like he's doing OK," Turner said of 12-year-old Eli Shalomoff.

Greg Dobbs, who hit the line drive, visited Shalomoff before Tuesday night's game and told the Palm Beach Post he had suffered a concussion, a broken nose that required eight stitches and also a fractured sinus over his right eye.

"I just wanted to show the kid how bad I feel for him," Dobbs told the Palm Beach Post.

Shalomoff was released about 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Atiya Butler, assistant director of public affairs at Elmhurst Hospital.

Turner, who witnessed the incident, described a horrible scene from the ninth inning of Game 1. By Turner's description, the ball hit Shalomoff virtually between the eyes, with blood everywhere and his mother screaming for help.

As Shalomoff was helped from the seats, Turner gave his game jersey to the mother and Dobbs also gave a bat to the family. Shalomoff had to be rushed out of the stadium in a wheelchair and was immediately taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

"It is etched in your memory," Dobbs said. "But he is going to be OK. Thank God."