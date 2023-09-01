Former Met Dominic Leone goes to bat for Pete Alonso

By his own admission, Dominic Leone has not been able to pinpoint where this Mets' season went off the rails.

What the former Met and current Seattle Mariners pitcher has been able to conclude with certainty, though, is that Pete Alonso was not, and is not, the problem.

“If you’re not in the clubhouse and you don’t get to say it [to our faces], you can say whatever you want," Leone said on Friday before the Mariners opened a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. "That's unfortunate though because it’s attacking a guy who bleeds Mets colors."

Alonso’s perceived toxicity in the clubhouse has become a talking point due to a radio host's suggestion that the first baseman has been selfish during a recent on-air segment.

The Mets have dismissed the notion.

Leone, who went 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 games with the Mets before being traded to Anaheim on Aug. 1 for shortstop prospect Jeremiah Jackson, echoed his former teammates.

“He is the epitome of a Met,” said Leone, who was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Thursday. “He loves to be here and he’s a grinder. To hear that kind of stuff about him, that was tough. I hated that for him. He’s the polar opposite of [what was said]. No pun intended on the polar part."

Leone, who grew up in Norwich, Connecticut, played his high school baseball for the Norwich Free Academy. So, he knows a thing or two about the area.

“...I grew up a Boston Red Sox fan. I know the Northeast fandom, how it works. The second that you’re bad or struggling or whatever, everything goes away. You’re now the worst person in the world. It is what it is. I feel bad for him. He doesn’t deserve it.

"I feel bad for all these guys. They’re all really, really good players. Hard working. They don’t deserve all the [expletive], and I understand that’s part of the business. You [have] to deal with it.”

Alonso gives back

Alonso presented the Castle Hill (Bronx) Little League with a check for $10,000 during a late afternoon press conference, as part of his foundation’s new “For The Love of the Game” initiative. Along with the grant money, the foundation treated the Castle Hill players to tickets to the game and food. “I’m 28 years old,” Alonso said. “[And] there’s still that joy, the same amount of joy that I would get playing ball as a young kid, the same amount of joy I have now.” … The Mets announced that Citi Field won USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for "Best Stadium Food." “We are thrilled to be voted the winner of the Best Stadium Food award by our fans,” Vice President of Hospitality Taryn Donovan said in a statement.