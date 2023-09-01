Mets' Ronny Mauricio settling in at Citi Field, doubling in first at-bat

There was Ronny Mauricio, sitting in the home dugout a little after three o’clock in the afternoon, surrounded by a swarm of reporters.

The future finally arrived and the excitement was palpable.

For the organization and the player.

“This is where I wanted to be ever since I started playing baseball [and] it’s just an incredible day,” Mauricio said through a translator before the Mets’ series opener against the Mariners Friday night at Citi Field.

Adding to the "incredible day," Mauricio doubled to rightfield in his first at-bat, in the third inning.

Mauricio was called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game, along with third baseman Brett Baty and righthanded pitcher Jose Butto. Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down to Syracuse in the corresponding roster move.

Both Baty and Mauricio were in the lineup against Seattle. Baty hit eighth, followed by Mauricio, who played second base.

According to Mauricio and Baty, the trio found out after Syracuse’s 5-3 loss to Lehigh Valley that they were being called up. Syracuse manager Dick Scott told the team Butto and Baty were being called up before casually mentioning Mauricio would join them.

“Everybody got pretty pumped up for him,” Baty said of Mauricio. “He’s put in all the work and he’s earned it. We were all super pumped up for him.”

As Baty said, it is a merit-based promotion for Mauricio, who led all organization minor-leaguers in batting average (.292), RBIs (71), runs (76), slugging (.506), hits (143), doubles (30), extra-base hits (56) and total bases (248).

All of which is why fans had been pleading with the organization to call up the 22-year-old for months.

“It feels good,” Mauricio said of the fan support. “It’s nice to be liked by the fan base. …I want to go out there and put on a show for them because they’re accepting me and it feels really good.”

As eye-popping as the offensive numbers are, Buck Showalter was more interested in seeing how Mauricio – and Baty – played the field.

“Whether it is Mark [Vientos], whether it is Brett, whether it is [Mauricio], whether it is [Francisco] Alvarez, that’s what’s going to keep them up here,” Showalter said. “They’re all going to have their ups and downs offensively; pitching is too good. Can you defend while we’re waiting for you to figure out the offensive side of it? That’s the difference.”

Baty struggled offensively and defensively in 86 games with the Mets earlier in the season before being optioned to Syracuse on Aug. 7, hitting only .216 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs, and committed nine errors.

In 69 at-bats with Syracuse before the call-up, Baty was hitting .246 with five home runs, 11 runs scored, and 16 RBIs.

"It was just a good break,” Baty said. “Just got to go down there and work on some things and get back to being who I am. So I thought it was good.”

While it’s more likely than not that Baty will see a majority of playing time at third, Showalter will have the opportunity to experiment with Mauricio, who can play second and the outfield.

“We’ll see what [Saturday] brings,” Showalter said, when asked how he plans to play Mauricio in the field. “What’s in the best interest of the club – the organization – and Ron. So take it day-by-day.”

Why day-by-day?

“[He’s] making one of the biggest jumps in sports,” Showalter said. “To the level of pitching he’s getting ready to face, against the best pitching staff probably top-to-bottom in [Major League Baseball] the next three days. …I’m sure he’s been energized by it and we’ll see if that levels out a little bit. We saw that a lot with Brett and Francisco and Vientos. As soon as some of the clamor dies down, you kind of get an idea of what you might have.”