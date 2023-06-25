Mets' Drew Smith mulls changing bullpen routine after sticky stuff suspension

PHILADELPHIA — In some upcoming game, Drew Smith will enter from the bullpen, jog to the infield and get asked by an umpire to present his hands, and probably his glove, for a sticky stuff inspection — and in that moment, he will be nervous, he said.

Smith is scheduled to return Monday from a 10-game foreign substance suspension that stemmed from his ejection during a game against the Yankees this month. As he prepares to rejoin the active roster, he isn’t sure how to approach his pre-appearance preparation, especially regarding how much rosin to apply.

Should he scale back, to be safe, since he got in trouble last time?

Or should he stick with his norm, since he insisted at the time, and still now, that he used his normal amount?

These are the kinds of questions Smith has mulled during a particularly boring week and a half.

“It’s obviously going to be in my head a little bit, being conscious of it,” Smith told Newsday on Saturday in his first interview since getting suspended. “To say I wouldn’t do anything different might be a little naïve, because obviously they had an issue with it. But then again, every other umpire for the last year and a half has never said anything about my hand, and I’ve come into games where it’s been tacky like that just from it being hot."

“I don’t want to do anything differently because I wasn’t doing anything illegal. That’s the frustrating part of it. But at the same time, I definitely don’t ever want to put myself in that situation again. Maybe in the bullpen, if it’s hot and I feel my hands getting too [sticky], stop or wipe them off or something before I go in. It’ll definitely be on my mind a little bit, but I don’t think there will be another issue.”

In Smith’s absence, the Mets have fared OK in managing their relievers’ workloads, thanks partially to this 10-game stretch, which has featured a pair of off days.

That schedule was a reason Smith did not appeal his suspension. Though, at first, he was tempted.

The other variable: He and the Mets determined it was virtually impossible to win an appeal, anyway. Max Scherzer said he drew the same conclusion when he was punished for the same reason in April.

“We just decided not to do it,” Smith said. “It’s not much of a process. It’s a panel. I talked to the union and my agent about it. It’s a panel of three arbiters, and two of them are employed by MLB. What’s the point of appealing? You’re not going to win.”

Manager Buck Showalter had about the same sentiment the night Smith was ejected: “You want to make sure you are not doing something more than is allowed . . . I’ve got some very personal feelings about it, but I think where we are, it doesn’t do anybody any good to air those.''

Before joining the Mets in Philadelphia this weekend, Smith spent much of his downtime at the Mets’ complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where he pitched in a couple of simulated games — but not any actual minor-league games because he wasn’t allowed to, per the terms of his discipline.

It was not fun, he said.

“Ten games, in reality, you think about it, it’s really not that [long]. It’s a 162-game season,” Smith said. “But it feels so long. It really does. That’s the biggest thing. I know I’m healthy, obviously. It’s not like I’m hurt, like previous years not being able to pitch. I’m physically able to pitch. I just can’t pitch. The wait is the worst part.”