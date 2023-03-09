Eduardo Escobar enjoys playing for Venezuela against Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Having more fun than about anyone in the Mets’ 6-4 loss in an exhibition against Venezuela on Thursday: Eduardo Escobar, who was playing for his country and against his team, a visitor in his home spring training ballpark.

In a final tuneup for the World Baseball Classic, Escobar went 1-for-5 and split time between third base and leftfield. The latter position is the subject of a bet with Mets coaches Eric Chavez, Joey Cora and Wayne Kirby. He says he will throw somebody out at the plate when he mans left during the World Baseball Classic. But if he tries and fails, he has to pay up.

How much is the bet for?

“A lot,” said a laughing Escobar, who doesn’t usually play the outfield and borrowed a glove from Starling Marte for the month. “I can’t say how much, but a lot.”

In drawing the start, righthander Jose Butto struggled, allowing five runs in two innings (plus one batter). Jose Altuve saw two pitches and crushed them both to left for home runs. Butto, a Venezuelan, called it “an honor” to pitch against a team full of stars from his home country.

“He shouldn’t feel like Altuve is singling him out,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s hit a lot of people.”

Peterson back

Lefthander David Peterson tossed three simulated innings on a practice field, pitching on his regular day after all despite taking a comebacker off his left foot last weekend.

He faced Luis Guillorme, Danny Mendick and Hayden Senger (plus Tomas Nido, who took one at-bat and half-joked as he left that he’s been hitting well and didn’t want to get his confidence ruined). When Mendick’s bat broke, Peterson grabbed the barrel and pretended to put it in his back pocket, like a hunter claiming his trophy.

Peterson, a front-runner to make the Mets’ rotation with Jose Quintana out because of a rib stress fracture, is back to normal after the foot scare/bruise.

“He’s doing well. He gave me the ‘don’t ask me anymore’ today,” Showalter said. “When I said how are you feeling? ‘It’s nothing. Don’t even think about it anymore.’”

He’s on first

Outfielder Mark Canha played five innings at first base against Venezuela, his first action there during spring training, and will be there again Friday. He is one of the options — maybe the top option, depending on Darin Ruf’s status — to back up Pete Alonso.

Extra bases

Outfielder Abraham Almonte exited early because of soreness in his left calf . . . The Mets haven’t made any cuts from camp yet in part because they’ve temporarily lost so many players to the WBC. Showalter hinted the first round may come after they get through a day/night split-squad doubleheader Friday. “All of God’s children have to play somewhere tomorrow,” he said. “To get through the games.” . . . Venezuela-Mets lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes. They weren’t allowed to use the pitch clock because it won’t be used in the WBC. Showalter cracked that it was “a reminder of the old times.”