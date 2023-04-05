Mets' Eduardo Escobar benched for second time in three games

MILWAUKEE — Buck Showalter benched Eduardo Escobar on Wednesday for a second time in three games, underscoring questions about the Mets’ near-term future at the position — in addition to the longer-term intrigue with prospect Brett Baty looming.

Before the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers, Showalter said he hoped the day off would give Escobar “a good, fresh start” when he returns Friday. That is also what the manager said when Escobar was out of the lineup Monday, also against a righthander.

Escobar’s slow start includes a .100 average (2-for-20) and .243 OPS. Utility infielder Luis Guillorme started in his stead both games.

“We live in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately world and you’re trying to win that day’s game and put your best foot forward,” Showalter said, speaking generally of lineup decisions. “I have to keep the big picture in mind but also try to win that game today.”

Escobar said through an interpreter: “[Wednesday] was just to give me a day off. I wanted to work on some things, just work on the mental part of the game. I’ll be back there [the next game].”

Last summer, before both players got hurt, the Mets started to turn third base into a platoon, with Guillorme playing against righthanders and Escobar against lefthanders. That ended when Escobar returned from the injured list first and had a hot September.

Showalter said he is “not there yet” on a third-base platoon this year, but he's “not going to close the door on anything.”

Deemed not ready for the majors by the Mets late in spring training, Baty is off to a strong start with Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .400 (6-for-15) with two homers, a double and two steals.

When a veteran player is struggling and knows a big-time prospect is behind him, can that weigh on him?

“Yes,” Showalter said.

Baty OK

Baty is day-to-day with right thumb inflammation, the Mets said, after he excited Syracuse’s game Tuesday.

Medical imaging showed no structural damage in the thumb, which Baty had surgery on last year.

JV OK

Justin Verlander’s follow-up MRI showed reduced inflammation in his strained right teres major muscle, the team announced. He will continue throwing. They have not said when they hope he returns.

“Each day is a little better,” Showalter said.

Narvaez OK?

Omar Narvaez “felt something” in his left calf on his flyout in the ninth inning, Showalter said. Narvaez, who described it as tightness, was limping after the game but said, “I think I’ll be OK.”