Mets trade Eduardo Escobar to Angels for pitchers Coleman Crow, Landon Marceaux

The Mets announced a deal mid-game Friday, sending Eduardo Escobar to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for righthanded pitchers Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux.

Escobar, 34, joined the Mets in 2022 and was the starting third baseman for much of last season. In 176 games with the club, he batted .240 with 24 home runs, 85 RBIs and a .426 slugging percentage.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was asked about the trade during an in-game interview on Apple TV+.

"One of the best teammates I've ever had. He's an amazing player," Lindor said. "I just found out literally in the dugout. I don't know where he went, but wherever he goes, hopefully he'll get an opportunity and help that team win. He's one of the players that's good with the culture and we're going to miss him a lot. He has helped me, he was my lockermate back at Citi Field. On the nights I had rough nights, he was there for me so I'm definitely going to miss him."

Crow, 22, was the No. 19 prospect in the Angels system according to MLB.com. Marceaux, 23, was right behind at No. 20. Both most recently played at the Double-A level.

Check back for updates on this developing story.