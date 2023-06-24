Mets continue June swoon, bobble game away to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Showing no signs of pulling themselves out of this horrid stretch, the Mets lost to the Phillies, 5-1, on Friday night.

All of the Phillies’ runs resulted from the Mets’ failure to catch two routine pop-ups.

The Mets’ third loss in a row also was their 14th in 19 games this month. They are 34-41 and have dropped to 7 1/2 games back of a playoff spot — not the division, which comes with a deficit about double that, but the last wild-card position in the National League.

The first ugly misplay came from Brandon Nimmo in the first inning. Leadoff man Kyle Schwarber skied a flyball to medium-depth centerfield. Shortstop Francisco Lindor, second baseman Jeff McNeil and Nimmo converged. Nimmo, the centerfielder, called the infielders off. They obliged. Nimmo dropped the ball.

The Phillies wound up scoring two unearned runs in the inning.

The second ugly misplay came from Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning. Brandon Marsh sent a fly ball to shallow leftfield. Lindor went out for it. Leftfielder Tommy Pham wasn’t particularly close. At the last moment, Lindor deferred to nobody and ducked. The ball landed on the grass untouched, driving in a run.

The Phillies added two more two-out runs during the rally.

That yielded a weird final line for Kodai Senga, who in 5 1/3 innings was charged with four runs, two earned — and even those only technically so.

Nimmo homered off former Met Taijuan Walker (one run, six innings).