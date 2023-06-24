SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets continue June swoon, bobble game away to Phillies

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo, left, cannot catch a fly...

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo, left, cannot catch a fly ball by Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber as second baseman Jeff McNeil, center, and shortstop Francisco Lindor collide during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

PHILADELPHIA — Showing no signs of pulling themselves out of this horrid stretch, the Mets lost to the Phillies, 5-1, on Friday night. 

All of the Phillies’ runs resulted from the Mets’ failure to catch two routine pop-ups. 

The Mets’ third loss in a row also was their 14th in 19 games this month. They are 34-41 and have dropped to 7 1/2 games back of a playoff spot — not the division, which comes with a deficit about double that, but the last wild-card position in the National League. 

The first ugly misplay came from Brandon Nimmo in the first inning. Leadoff man Kyle Schwarber skied a flyball to medium-depth centerfield. Shortstop Francisco Lindor, second baseman Jeff McNeil and Nimmo converged. Nimmo, the centerfielder, called the infielders off. They obliged. Nimmo dropped the ball. 

The Phillies wound up scoring two unearned runs in the inning. 

The second ugly misplay came from Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning. Brandon Marsh sent a fly ball to shallow leftfield. Lindor went out for it. Leftfielder Tommy Pham wasn’t particularly close. At the last moment, Lindor deferred to nobody and ducked. The ball landed on the grass untouched, driving in a run. 

The Phillies added two more two-out runs during the rally. 

 

That yielded a weird final line for Kodai Senga, who in 5 1/3 innings was charged with four runs, two earned — and even those only technically so. 

Nimmo homered off former Met Taijuan Walker (one run, six innings). 

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

More on this topic

More Mets headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME