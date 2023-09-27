Mets hold pregame moment of silence for victims of Farmingdale High School bus crash

The Mets held a moment of silence at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon for Beatrice Ferrari and Gina Pelletiere, the two women who were killed in Thursday’s bus crash involving members of the Farmingdale High School school band.

The moment of silence took place before Game 1 of the Mets-Miami Marlins doubleheader.

The Mets also held a moment of silence for baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, who died on Tuesday at the age of 86.