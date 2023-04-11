Francisco Alvarez an option for Mets as designated hitter

Backup catcher Francisco Alvarez was back behind the plate Tuesday night against the Padres, his second of two starts in the Mets’ six-game homestand.

Team officials appear comfortable carrying Alvarez, a 21-year-old top prospect, in the majors and using him in what has been a reserve role while Omar Narvaez (left calf strain) is out.

But would the Mets deploy Alvarez as a designated hitter, be it in the starting lineup or as a pinch-hit replacement for Daniel Vogelbach? That would complicate other potential moving pieces — not having another catcher and/or losing the DH spot if Tomas Nido had to leave a game, for example — but manager Buck Showalter said it is a real option.

“I would be more OK with it, more inclined than you’d think I would,” he said. “If he shows he’s an offensive force up here.”

Showalter raised his eyebrows.

“If that happens,” he said.

Showalter on several occasions in recent weeks has expressed skepticism over Alvarez’s current hitting ability in the majors. In his first start of the year, Sunday against the Marlins, Alvarez lofted a single to the opposite field and struck out twice in four plate appearances.

Alvarez, known for his power since he was a teenager, has an opening to earn more playing time.

“I’m not as cautious about it as you may think,” Showalter said of the DH possibility. “I think if it’s the right matchup I would go with it, and I think you might be surprised how early [in a game] I would do it.”

JV to PSL

Justin Verlander (right teres major strain) will relocate to the Mets’ Port St. Lucie complex when the team heads to California this week for a 10-day, 10-game road trip, Showalter said.

The plan, which Showalter emphasized is subject to change, calls for Verlander to pitch in at least one minor-league rehabilitation game and probably not return while the Mets are out west.

Their next homestand will be against Washington (April 25-27) and Atlanta (April 28-May 1).

Feeling ‘Melo

Adam Ottavino went viral — and got lots of texts — after his outing Monday against San Diego when people noticed his celebration immediately after the last out: three fingers pointed at the side of his head, a la former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony did it after making three-pointers. A Brooklyn native and Knicks fan, Ottavino adopted it — as far back as 2016, he said — after striking out three batters in an inning or striking out the last batter of a game on three pitches.

He instantly recalled, for example, doing the gesture after beating the Mets at Citi Field in May 2018. Nido struck out on three pitches for the final out.

“It’s nothing new. I’ve been doing that for a long time,” a smiling Ottavino said. “But people noticed it last night . . . Just trying to have fun. And I like the Knicks."

Ottavino met Anthony once when they worked out at the same Garden City facility. But he was a minor-league nobody and Anthony was very famous, so after they chatted briefly he mostly just watched him work.

“I was a scrub,” Ottavino said.

Personnel news

Add another reliever to the Mets’ depth chart: righthander Seth Elledge, claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Tuesday. They sent him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Elledge, who turns 27 next month, had a 4.63 ERA in 23 appearances for the Cardinals in 2020-21. In Triple-A last season, he had a 3.88 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. Atlanta designated him for assignment Saturday.

To make room for Elledge on the 40-man roster, the Mets moved lefthander Jose Quintana (rib surgery) to the 60-day injured list.

Extra bases

A week after landing on the IL with back spasms, Tommy Hunter threw live batting practice to several Mets on Tuesday afternoon. He said he will pitch in at least a couple of minor-league games before being activated, which he is eligible to do next Wednesday . . . Starling Marte returned to the lineup, batting second and playing rightfield, after missing one game due to a neck strain.