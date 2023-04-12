Steve Cohen's Mets learning that pitching lines, bottom lines don't always add up

The Mets’ winter blueprint for the 2023 rotation didn’t have David Peterson facing the Padres in Game No. 12 at Citi Field. Or Tylor Megill following him in Wednesday’s series finale.

Those two starts were supposed to go to Jose Quintana and Justin Verlander, respectively, before both were sidelined by injury — without either of them throwing a single regular-season pitch.

Quintana is out until at least July after surgery to repair a fractured rib, a procedure complicated by a benign lesion discovered in that area. As for Verlander, he did throw Tuesday, but you had to be at Citi around 3:30 p.m. to see him, going through his delivery on the rightfield grass as part of the incremental rehab from a shoulder muscle strain.

Of all Steve Cohen’s numerous investments, across his $17 billion hedge fund empire, the Mets owner would be hard pressed to find one more underperforming than the $128.6 million put into this rotation — more than the entire payrolls of 12 teams. A sizable chunk of that goes to the pair of three-time Cy Young winners, with Verlander and Max Scherzer each pulling in $43.3 million for this season.

It’s still way too early to be overly concerned about the starting staff, but the returns to this point are underwhelming. Heading into Tuesday night, the Mets’ rotation had a 4.63 ERA, which ranked 18th in the majors, and a 1.44 WHIP that placed 19th. They also had the fourth-highest walk rate per nine innings (4.79).

That shouldn’t be surprising when the group is being anchored by two insurance policies that were supposed to be at Triple-A Syracuse right now while the two slam-dunk Hall of Famers are working to regain their Cooperstown-worthy form, making a strong April considerably more difficult, if not impossible. And that also adds some fuel to the skepticism surrounding two aging stars, with Verlander already 40 and Scherzer turning 39 in July.

On Monday, Scherzer’s wild-card rematch against Yu Darvish and the Padres was about as critical as you can get for a third start of the season. It’s not hyperbole to suggest that Scherzer had something to prove, lugging a 6.35 ERA into that meeting, and the jury’s still out on whether or not he silenced those doubts.

Scherzer labored through five innings that he described as a “grind” in needing 97 pitches to keep the Padres off the scoreboard. He only allowed one hit, but went to a full count eight times, and San Diego’s No. 9 hitter Austin Nola exhausted him during an 11-pitch battle that punctuated Scherzer’s night with a strikeout. This performance was more about tenacity than dominance, and Scherzer admittedly wasn’t thrilled by only sticking around for five innings — a concession to the Padres’ powerful lineup and maybe him having a case of the “just-misses.”

“I just know what I’m capable of,” Scherzer said. “And getting off in 2023, I think I can continue to get better and keep grinding and find midseason form. It’s a challenge for everybody. Everybody is trying to find that midseason form right now . . . so it’s whoever can do that fast enough.”

At least Scherzer is ahead of Verlander, who was shut down a few hours before Opening Day when an MRI in Miami showed a minor strain to a shoulder muscle in the armpit area. Verlander is coming off the rigors of a Cy Young season, followed by a long World Series run with the Astros, but seemed to cruise through spring training without any obvious issues.

As of now, Verlander plans to return by the end of this month. But manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Verlander is headed to Port St. Lucie when the Mets leave for the West Coast after Wednesday’s series finale. Showalter also suggested Verlander may need a minor-league rehab start — “That’s the plan, but it could change,” he said — before rejoining the rotation and that would seem to potentially be two weeks away.

“There’s nothing negative,” Showalter said. “He seemed to be in a really good frame of mind.”

Optimism is all the Mets can really go on at the moment regarding their rotation, aside from the former Japanese ace Kodai Senga, who came to the States as the biggest unknown of the group. Instead, Senga has looked the most comfortable, unleashing a “ghost fork” that’s legitimized the hype and spurred him to a 2-0 start with a 1.59 ERA and 11.1 K/9 ratio.

Senga originally was penciled in as the No. 3 starter after signing a five-year, $75 million contract. But here in mid-April, with the rest of the rotation’s issues, Senga is the undisputed ace. Now the Mets just have to hope the shoulder and elbow concerns that Senga reportedly dealt with some in Japan — and lowered his price during the winter negotiations — don’t pop up again during his rookie season.

The Mets already have enough to worry about with their pricey starting staff, which isn’t yet the strength it was supposed to be. That doesn’t mean Cohen’s investment in the rotation won’t pay off eventually, but a timetable for that is hard to figure.