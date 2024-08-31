CHICAGO — Amid Francisco Alvarez’s continued offensive struggles, manager Carlos Mendoza left no doubt: The Mets will stick with him as the starting catcher down the stretch.

“Alvarez is our guy,” Mendoza said. “He will continue to play. Luis [Torrens] has done a hell of a job, but Alvarez is our guy.”

Alvarez entered play Saturday batting .155 with a .435 OPS, two home runs and seven RBIs in 33 games since the All-Star break.

Making the non-decision easier: Torrens has cooled off after putting together a hot few weeks upon joining the Mets. In that same post-break stretch, he has a .209 average and .518 OPS.

Factor in the reality that Alvarez is 22 and has a world of potential as a possible franchise cornerstone, and the Mets aren’t about to make a change during a playoff race.

“Even though he’s not getting results, he’s chasing at times, I think he’s getting close,” Mendoza said. “I like what I’m seeing. He’s working really hard. Yesterday and today he was out there early hitting on the field. He’s working on some of the things mechanically, but I firmly believe that he’s getting close.

“There’s a lot here that’s going on and he’s searching. The good thing is he’s working. He’s a very positive guy. He believes in himself. He’s a couple of at-bats away from getting going.”

Personnel news

Utilityman Pablo Reyes and lefthanded reliever Alex Young will join the Mets on Sunday as rosters expand from 26 to 28.

Reyes, 30, has played all over the infield and outfield in his career (but mostly the former this season). The Mets bought his contract from the Red Sox in May. He has played parts of six seasons with Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Boston and has a .294/.376/.491 slash line in Triple-A this year.

Young, 30, posted a 1.29 ERA in seven appearances with the Mets before getting sent back to Triple-A Syracuse. They like that he can handle multiple innings and get righthanded batters out.

Blackburn on track

Paul Blackburn (right hand bruise) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, he said.

That puts him on track to return to the rotation next Sunday or Monday.

More waiting for Allan

Righthander Matt Allan has been “trending positively” but will not pitch in a minor-league game this year, a team official said.

Allan, 23, once was the Mets’ top pitching prospect but hasn’t appeared in a game since 2019, the year the club drafted him in the third round. Five years and several arm surgeries later, he spent another summer rehabbing.

Extra bases

Mendoza and some of the Mets’ other Venezuelans lit up upon seeing former White Sox manager (and current broadcaster) Ozzie Guillen during batting practice Friday. Mendoza was a rookie in the Venezuelan Winter League when he briefly was teammates with Guillen, the only other Venezuelan full-time manager in major-league history. “Big personality,” Mendoza said . . . Mendoza on Sean Manaea, who will pitch Sunday: “He’s been huge in that clubhouse because of his personality. He keeps it loose. But when it’s go time, let’s go out and take care of business. That’s the guy we’ve seen. He’s been one of the sneaky leaders of our team.”