Francisco continues to struggle

JUPITER, Fla. -- If Frank Francisco had been forced to audition for the closer's job, he would have flunked it by now. Francisco, signed to a two-year, $12-million contract during the offseason, had another rough afternoon Saturday at Roger Dean Stadium, where he allowed five hits and two runs in two innings in the Mets' 6-5 loss to the Marlins.

Francisco has a 5.54 ERA in 11 games, allowing 18 hits in 13 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks. Jon Rauch and Ramon Ramirez -- the other two offseason acquisitions for the bullpen -- haven't looked all that much better. But if Francisco, who is scheduled for one more appearance Monday, looks like this during the regular season, he won't own the closer's role for very long.

"He's one of those veteran guys that I've had probably five or six people in the last week say don't get caught up in what he does in spring training," manager Terry Collins said. "He does it every spring. He steps it up when the big lights come on."

Byrdak on the mend

Tim Byrdak, who is rehabbing from left knee surgery, took another positive step Saturday by pitching an inning in a minor-league game against the Marlins. Byrdak allowed two runs, a hit and a walk in the 14-pitch outing. The Mets don't expect him to be ready for Opening Day, but they hope he will be available at some point the following week.

Extra bases

Andres Torres (calf strain) felt more comfortable playing in a minor-league game Saturday, but the Mets do not plan to have him back for Sunday. Once Torres appears in a Grapefruit League game, he cannot be backdated for the DL, so the Mets will use him in the minors again Sunday . . . Astros owner Jim Crane, who arrived by helicopter from Kissimmee, toured the Mets' spring training complex as he considers alternate homes for the team. The Mets did a $3-million renovation of Digital Domain Park to help lure another club to join them. "I'd like to see more teams on this side of the state for sure," Collins said. "No disrespect to the Marlins or the Nationals, but you get tired of seeing the same faces every day, especially teams in our division." . . . Mike Nickeas hit a two-run homer and Josh Thole had an RBI triple in Saturday's loss as the Mets fell to 7-18.