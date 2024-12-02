Reports: Mets sign Frankie Montas to two-year deal

SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Frankie Montas, Mets agree to two-year deal worth $34 million, reports say

Frankie Montas of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the first inning...

Frankie Montas of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the first inning against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 4. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday Staff

The Mets' rotation makeover appears to be underway. They signed righthander Frankie Montas to a two-year deal worth $34 million late Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

Montas, 31, pitched for the Reds and Brewers in 2024. He went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA, 148 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings and a 1.37 WHIP in 30 starts.

It'll be Montas' second stint in New York. He joined the Yankees at the trade deadline in 2022, but injuries limited him to 39 2/3 innings across nine total appearances, including only 1 1/3 innings in 2023.

Montas finished sixth in the 2021 American League Cy Young voting after going 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 207 strikeouts in 187 innings  and a 1.18 WHIP in 32 starts for the A's.

The Mets need to add rotation help this offseason as three of their starters from last season — Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana — are free agents.

