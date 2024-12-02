Reports: Mets sign Frankie Montas to two-year deal

The Mets' rotation makeover appears to be underway. They signed righthander Frankie Montas to a two-year deal worth $34 million late Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

Montas, 31, pitched for the Reds and Brewers in 2024. He went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA, 148 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings and a 1.37 WHIP in 30 starts.

It'll be Montas' second stint in New York. He joined the Yankees at the trade deadline in 2022, but injuries limited him to 39 2/3 innings across nine total appearances, including only 1 1/3 innings in 2023.

Montas finished sixth in the 2021 American League Cy Young voting after going 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 207 strikeouts in 187 innings and a 1.18 WHIP in 32 starts for the A's.

The Mets need to add rotation help this offseason as three of their starters from last season — Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana — are free agents.