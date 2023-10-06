Five potential candidates for Mets general manager opening under David Stearns

With Billy Eppler gone, the Mets’ intended 1-2 front office punch of David Stearns as president of baseball operations and a general manager as his top lieutenant is missing the second half.

It’s not clear if the Mets want to add a new GM this offseason or if that will go on the backburner, since with Stearns running the show they can get by fine without one.

If Stearns still wants a GM working under him — a No. 2 baseball executive that for most of the past several decades would be considered an assistant GM — here are several options, presented in no particular order.

Sig Mejdal, Orioles AGM: After overlapping with Stearns during their Astros days, Mejdal joined Mike Elias in Baltimore, where they rebuilt the Orioles basically from scratch.

Carlos Rodriguez, Rays VP of baseball ops: Why not take a branch off the Tampa Bay tree? He isn’t a top-two exec with the Rays but would be with the Mets. Rodriguez previously was heavily involved in the Rays’ player development and international scouting departments.

Karl Mueller, Brewers senior VP of player personnel: With the Brewers since 2004, Mueller’s ascent continued when Stearns was his boss. He has had a hand in most aspects of Milwaukee’s baseball operations.

Ian Levin, Mets AGM, or Jonathan Strangio, Mets senior VP of baseball ops: Either of these in-house choices would provide continuity, if that is something that appeals to Stearns. Levin is a homegrown exec who has risen under a bunch of GMs; Strangio was an Eppler hire from their Angels days.