Hardly a save situation, but Jeurys Familia bounces back with 1-2-3 ninth

As far as baseball goes, the ninth inning of the Mets' 9-3 blowout of the Royals in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night was pretty far from a save situation. But in Jeurys Familia's mind, those last three outs saved plenty.

"For me, it's great to get my comfort back," said Familia, who suffered his first blown save of the postseason in the Mets' eventual Game 1 loss, the result of a tying solo home run by Alex Gordon in the ninth inning. "[I wanted to] try to throw one inning and try to make my pitches and try to do my best, like I always do."

Familia made quick work of the bottom half of the Royals' order, inducing a groundout by Salvador Perez, striking out Gordon and getting pinch hitter Kendrys Morales to ground out to end the game.

For Familia, who had put together 101/3 scoreless innings before giving up the home run, it was a return to form. It also was a reminder that a short memory is important in a long series.

"This is a game," he said. "One day, we're going to do it like we don't want to do it. This is the next day . . . When I have a bad day, I just try to move forward. I know tomorrow is a new day and I can do something different and I can do my job better."

Even though the pressure was more or less off, Familia said he doesn't think of it that way. He had a 1.85 regular-season ERA by always pitching with urgency, no matter the situation. It's served him well this month, and his five saves are the most in Mets postseason history.

"Every time I go out there, I have in my mind that it's 1-0," he said. "I don't care if it's 10-1. In my mind, [it means] nothing, because I want to try to be focused always."

It won't show up in the boxscore, but at least Friday, credit Familia with the save.