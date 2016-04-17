Jacob deGrom’s newborn son, Jaxon, showing improvement, Terry Collins says

CLEVELAND — Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday that Jacob deGrom’s newborn son, Jaxon, has shown enough improvement to be taken home from the hospital soon.

According to Collins, deGrom’s son could be released Monday, which the manager called “a huge step forward.”

“The baby is doing better, so that was a good sign,” Collins said, after a conversation with the pitcher the previous night. “I just told Jake he needs to get some rest and mix in a meal.”

DeGrom was placed on the family emergency list Saturday to tend to his son, who has endured what Collins termed “complications” since his birth last Monday.

In the meantime, deGrom threw a scheduled bullpen session Sunday. He had been sidelined by a tightness in his right lat muscle.

The righthander, who remains in Florida with his family, will face hitters in a simulated game Tuesday. If all goes well, he could be ready to rejoin the rotation by next weekend against the Braves.

D’Arnaud down

Travis d’Arnaud could catch in a pinch for the Mets, but Collins left open the possibility of resting him for a second straight game Monday against the Phillies.

D’Arnaud left Saturday’s game after he was plunked on the left elbow.

“I might give him one more day, just to make sure,” Collins said. “He was in here pretty early this morning. He says he feels a lot better but he was pretty sore last night.”

Still, the injury isn’t serious enough for the Mets to consider calling up another catcher. No roster move is planned.

Field day

Yoenis Cespedes is expected to resume playing in the field with the Mets slated to arrive in Philadelphia, where they cannot use the designated hitter.

Cespedes served as the DH in all three games in Cleveland, mostly as a precaution. The slugger bruised his legs while diving into the stands Wednesday.

Nevertheless, he continued his hot streak at the plate. In the three-game series, Cespedes went 5-for-12 with a pair of homers and six RBIs.