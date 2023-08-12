Mets' minor-league report: Jacob Reimer

Player: Jacob Reimer

Age: 19 (born February 22, 2004)

Team: Brooklyn Cyclones (South Atlantic League)

Position: 3B/1B

Bats/throws: R/R

Height/weight: 6-2/205

Acquired: 2022 Amateur Draft, round 4, 119th pick. $775,000, signing bonus.

Background: The California native hit .398 with eight home runs in his senior season at Yucaipa High School. Reimer played shortstop as a senior, but was primarily a third baseman throughout his high school career. He was committed to the University of Washington but turned professional and signed for nearly $250,000 over slot value. Reimer hit .261 with seven RBIs in rookie ball in 2022.

2023 update: Reimer hit .280 with 37 RBIs in 250 at-bats for St. Lucie. He had a .412 OBP, which ranked fourth in the Florida State League. His performance was rewarded with a move to High A with the Cyclones. Reimer has gotten off to a slow start in Brooklyn, hitting .172 in nine games entering Friday. He has drawn six walks and has a .333 OBP. Reimer began the season as the Mets 21st ranked prospect, according to MLB pipeline, and is now 13th in the updated rankings.

What he’s saying: “I feel like I’ve developed more in this last year than I ever have in my life. The game will expose any weakness you have right away. I’d say I need to get the ball in the air, I hit it on the ground a bit too much. With the power I have I know if I get the ball in the air more that it’ll result in more extra base hits.”

Scouting report: Reimer has good plate discipline and a contact-oriented approach. He had 54 singles at St. Lucie and 16 extra-base hits. Defensively, there are concerns if Reimer can stick at third base long term due to a lack of quickness. The Mets have also seen what he can do at first base. Reimer has 14 errors in 473 2/3 innings at third in his minor-league career but just one error in 116 2/3 innings at first.

Adjusting to the East Coast: "The humidity I wasn’t used to at all, I had to stay up on hydration. That was never a problem in California, but I got used to it and it’s been smooth sailing since."

Father playing collegiately: “He was my main coach forever, I never had a hitting coach. He helped me in all aspects, even my mental approach. He’d hit with at midnight or at 6 a.m., so I give all the credit to him.”

Playing first base: “I never played first before, I was always a shortstop. It’s been an adjustment, but I know I’ll keep getting better. Even third base was a challenge at first with the speed of play, but I feel like it’s my home now.

Probable MLB promotion: 2026