WASHINGTON — Prolonged underperformance has turned McHits into McSits.

Jeff McNeil was out of the Mets’ lineup for a second time in four games Monday because manager Carlos Mendoza wanted to give him “a little bit of a break” and preferred to play backup infielder Jose Iglesias.

Since the Mets promoted Iglesias to the majors on Friday, he has started against both lefthanded pitchers the team has faced. McNeil has played against the righthanders. Mendoza didn’t call it a straight platoon — and four games isn’t a long enough stretch to deem it one — but the Mets play another righty and another lefty over the next two days.

Mendoza wanted McNeil to use his extra downtime to “continue to work on some of the things and get back on track.”

“We want him to square baseballs and hit line drives the way we all know he’s capable of,” Mendoza said. “He’s lifting the ball a little too much. This is a guy who won a batting title by hitting line drives from line to line. And right now we’re not seeing that consistently. It’s been stretches for a couple of games where you say, OK, he’s back. And then he goes some games where, all right, he’s just missing pitches.”

McNeil entered the week batting .227 with a .616 OPS. But his fall-off isn’t about just this season. Last year, he hit .270 — way down from his majors-leading .326 mark in 2022.

“I don’t make the lineup,” McNeil said, declining an interview request because he had to attend a hitters’ meeting and take batting practice. “I don’t know right now. I have to get my work in.”

Mendoza said: “He’s a professional. He’ll be ready. He’ll be ready. We know he shows emotions at times when things aren’t going his way, but he will continue to work. That’s what we’re seeing from him. He’s out there, he’s battling, he’s playing hard.”

The righthanded-hitting Iglesias has fared better against lefthanders this year in the minors and throughout his major-league career. McNeil, a lefthanded hitter, historically is better against righties but doesn’t exactly struggle against lefties.

“When he’s feeling right, this is not strictly a righty or lefty matchup,” Mendoza said. “It’s more just getting Jeff back on track. When he’s on, it doesn’t matter who is on the mound. He’s a good hitter. But right now he’s working through some things.”

Iglesias, for his part, is just happy to be here.

He didn’t play in the majors at all last year and joined the Mets on a minor-league deal in December.

“It’s a privilege,” said Iglesias, who singled in his first three at-bats, drove in a run and scored twice in Monday night’s 8-7 win over the Nationals. “There’s nothing but blessings . . . Our goal is to come here and get ready to play every single day. If you’re not starting, it doesn’t mean you’re not playing.”

Alvarez’s target: next week

Francisco Alvarez (left thumb surgery) will not join the Mets on their London trip that begins Wednesday night, according to Mendoza, who previously had left open the possibility.

But the Mets are targeting the start of their homestand next week — June 11 — for his return.

“If everything continues to progress the way it’s going right now, there’s a good chance when we get back he’ll be activated,” Mendoza said.

In the meantime, catcher Luis Torrens, purchased from the Yankees last week, started a second game in a row Monday. That is interesting in the context of Alvarez’s looming return, which will leave one spot for Tomas Nido and Torrens.

They are in a de facto competition for the backup catcher’s job.

“Nido’s done a really good job and then I like what I saw out of Luis yesterday,” Mendoza said. “Let’s run it back out there again and go from there. But it’s day-to-day.”

Extra bases

The Nationals’ starting pitcher Tuesday night: Former Mets righthander Trevor Williams, who has a 2.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 11 starts. Last year, he had a 5.55 ERA and 1.60 WHIP . . . Second baseman/centerfielder A.J. Ewing was named the Complex League Player of the Week after batting .353 with five extra-base hits (three homers) in five games for the FCL Mets. He was the team’s fourth-round draft pick last year.