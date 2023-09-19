Jeff McNeil's homer in 9th backs Jose Butto's strong outing in Mets win over Marlins

MIAMI — In a reversal of roles from so many pennant races past, the Mets this time have a chance to ruin the Marlins’ September. And they got a start Monday.

They beat Miami, 2-1, in the first of six games between the clubs this week and next. Jeff McNeil’s ninth-inning, tiebreaking home run off closer Tanner Scott stood as the difference once Adam Ottavino retired the meat of the Miami batting order in order in the bottom of the frame.

Because of a quirk in the schedule, the Mets and Marlins haven’t seen each other since April, when they faced each other in two of the first three series. The back half of the season series is contained to the end of the regular season, with a three-game set through Wednesday to be followed by another three at Citi Field next Tuesday.

Righthander Jose Butto posted a third consecutive strong start, holding Miami to one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Since taking the rotation spot of Carlos Carrasco, who suffered a season-ending broken finger, Butto has a 2.08 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. Two of his three starts have come against wild-card contenders.

The Marlins scratched a run across in the fifth inning, when Jesus Sanchez worked a leadoff walk and Garrett Hampson was credited with a single on a ground ball that seemed to take an odd hop off the lip of the infield grass and by third baseman Ronny Mauricio. Sanchez came in when Joey Wendle grounded into a double play.

Butto’s biggest scare came in the sixth, when Jorge Soler crushed a changeup over the middle of the plate off the scoreboard well beyond the leftfield wall. Third-base umpire Tom Hanahan ruled it a home run, but after the umpires convened they reserved the call (which stood when the Marlins challenged it). Soler wound up striking out.

Miami’s Edward Cabrera limited the Mets to one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The only run came in the top of the fifth, when Mauricio singled, stole second and scored on Mark Vientos’ single to center.

Mauricio has six steals in as many tries in his first 14 games.

Notes & quotes: In a swap of utility infielders, the Mets activated Luis Guillorme from the injured list and sent Jonathan Arauz down to Triple-A Syracuse. Guillorme missed almost two months with a strained right calf.