Jeff McNeil hopes Pete Alonso and the Mets can get a deal done

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil has had a locker near Pete Alonso's at Citi Field for many years. But even McNeil is wondering whether the free agent Alonso will be returning to that locker for this upcoming season.

“A little bit surprised he's still out there,” McNeil told Newsday in a Zoom interview on Tuesday night to promote his appearance in the celebrity portion of an LPGA tournament next weekend. “He's my really good buddy on the team. I wish him all the best.”

Asked if he thinks Alonso will eventually re-sign with the Mets, McNeil said: “I hope so. He's my good buddy. He's a great player and any team would be lucky to have him.”

The identity of that team has yet to be revealed with spring training set to open in about three weeks.

Even though they are close, McNeil said, “[I] haven't spoken to him at all. Talked to him a little bit at the beginning of the offseason, but haven't really gotten to speak to him [during free agency]. Kind of let him have his space. I know it's a tough decision for him. He's earned the right to test free agency and max out his value. So I hope he's able to do that.”

Talks between the Mets and Alonso’s agent Scott Boras reportedly broke down last week with the club holding firm on a three-year offer of about $70 million. In 2023, Alonso reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158-million extension offer from the Mets.

The Mets still have an opening at first base, and Alonso still needs a place to play. But the sides have yet to find common ground, and Alonso’s camp has yet to find a different team willing to give him a locker – or a contract.

As for McNeil, he said the broken wrist he suffered at the end of the 2024 regular season is not an issue as he readies for spring training (McNeil returned for the NLCS).

McNeil had just returned from a round of golf when he hopped on Zoom to promote the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions, which will be held Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

McNeil won the celebrity part of the tournament last year in his first LPGA sponsored event, beating retired superstar Annika Sorenstam by two shots.

“It was a lot of fun,” McNeil said. “It was my first celebrity tournament. First big-time tournament. Been watching that tournament [the] last few years and been wanting to play in it. So was lucky enough to get the invite and played extremely well. It's a lot of fun being out with all the good guys, and seeing the LPGA girls, how good they are.”

This year’s celebrity lineup also includes former major leaguers John Smoltz, Aaron Hicks, Dexter Fowler, Jon Lester, Derek Lowe, Kevin Millar and Shane Victorino as well as former Knicks Courtney Lee and J.R. Smith and entertainment figures such as actor Don Cheadle and comedian Larry the Cable Guy.